‘Not keen on this approach at all’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Chansiri’s comments on January business

Dejphon Chansiri has been discussing the upcoming January transfer window, and admitted the club have already been making offers for players.

Despite being managerless due to the recent departure of Tony Pulis, the Thai business is already plotting a January raid in a bid to keep the Owls in the Championship.

Heading into the New Year, Wednesday are now just three points from second-tier safety following recent victories over Coventry and Middlesbrough – either side of a creditable draw at Blackburn.

Wednesday made no fewer than nine summer signings, although the majority of have struggled to make an impact – with one of the more notable additions in Jack Marriott returning to Derby after suffering a calf injury.

Chansiri has been speaking to Yorkshire Live on Thursday, and was asked about any potential incomings next month. He said: “It’s more difficult to bring players in January. “We have a list of players that we want to bring in. We already talk to some players. We send some offers to them.”

Here’s how the Hillsborough faithful have been reacting to Chansiri’s latest comments on Twitter:

What a shocking way to run a club. We needed players in as soon as the window opened. With no manager that won’t happen. — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) December 31, 2020

More difficult in January. Perhaps we should have bought better in the summer. Especially up top. — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) December 31, 2020

It's the summer recruitment that's been abysmal. It IS a ridiculously unbalanced squad and to play attacking football, the manager needs the tools. — Paul Pashley (@MrPaulPashley) December 31, 2020

Might be difficult because of the clown running the circus! What decent payer in there right mind would want to sign for us? 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Luke Allison-Parr (@Partyparry83) December 31, 2020

So we’re buying players that a new manager then has to work with, not keen on this approach at all. — Paul Bearer (@top7664) December 31, 2020

How the hell can we have a list without a manager surely to god the manager has to want them — scott cain (@scottcain13) December 31, 2020

And the list was drawn up by who ? — Mark Hope 🇬🇧 (@owls_4life) December 31, 2020

DC on transfers: “We had players want to join us, top quality players….. international superstars……..they have been on The Wednesday Sing on Facebook and changed their mind” https://t.co/VBu9g2L3I9 — North Yorkshire Owls (@NorthYorksOwls) December 31, 2020