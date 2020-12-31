Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘Not keen on this approach at all’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Chansiri’s comments on January business

Published

34 mins ago

on

Dejphon Chansiri has been discussing the upcoming January transfer window, and admitted the club have already been making offers for players.

Despite being managerless due to the recent departure of Tony Pulis, the Thai business is already plotting a January raid in a bid to keep the Owls in the Championship.

Heading into the New Year, Wednesday are now just three points from second-tier safety following recent victories over Coventry and Middlesbrough – either side of a creditable draw at Blackburn.

Wednesday made no fewer than nine summer signings, although the majority of have struggled to make an impact – with one of the more notable additions in Jack Marriott returning to Derby after suffering a calf injury.

16 questions about Sheffield Wednesday’s managerial history that Owls fans may struggle to get correct – Can you get full marks?

1 of 16

Who was Sheffield Wednesday's first ever manager?

Chansiri has been speaking to Yorkshire Live on Thursday, and was asked about any potential incomings next month. He said: “It’s more difficult to bring players in January. “We have a list of players that we want to bring in. We already talk to some players. We send some offers to them.”

Here’s how the Hillsborough faithful have been reacting to Chansiri’s latest comments on Twitter:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Not keen on this approach at all’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Chansiri’s comments on January business

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: