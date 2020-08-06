‘Not in the same league’ – Charlton Athletic close in on deal for ex-Championship player: The verdict

For Charlton Athletic fans, this is not set-up to be a particularly enjoyable summer transfer window.

The Addicks are fighting a host of off-field problems with the threat of points deductions or worse hanging over them if issues with ownership are not sorted before the start of next season.

But business does seem to be ticking over in the transfer department too.

The Daily Record reported that Hearts striker Conor Washington, formerly of QPR and Sheffield United, is edging towards a move to The Valley.

Having lost Lyle Taylor at the end of last season, a new, reliable source of goals will have to emerge from somewhere for The Addicks.

Could that be Washington? Would this move be a good one for Charlton?

We discuss…

Alfie Burns

“It’s worth remembering that Taylor was Charlton’s main source of goals in the Championship and now they are facing up to life back in League One.

“Washington isn’t in the same league as Taylor in terms of finishing ability, but that’s in the Championship and I’m sure he’s more than capable of doing a job for the Addicks in League One.

“He’s physical and has plenty of experience, which does seem like it is needed when you consider Charlton entered the last game of the season with two strikers that came out of the National League.

“Plus, we’ve seen how Lee Bowyer (should he stay) can squeeze every drop out of his squad. If he can do that with Washington, he’s got a very good League One striker on his hands.”

George Dagless

“Jury is out for me. He knows League One football, of course, but in most recent seasons for QPR and Sheffield United here in England he was far from prolific when he did play.

“I would say at League One he could score a bit more regularly in fairness but at the rate Lyle Taylor did? Not for me – it would be quite the feat for most strikers to be fair.

“Even so, he works hard and if he can offer a few goals and Charlton can get Macauley Bonne further on with his progression perhaps it’ll work.

“I think it’s worth doing, but as a squad player rather than someone that’ll fire you to promotion.”

Ned Holmes

“I like this as a move from Charlton, who are in serious need of some reinforcements this summer as they look to bounce back up at the first time of asking.

“Washington has proven he knows where the goal is in League One, so snapping him up on a free transfer represents great value.

“A replacement for Taylor’s goals? No.

“Let’s be real, he doesn’t have the sort of quality that the former Charlton striker had and the Addicks are unlikely to be able to find someone of that quality as they head back into League One.

“That said, pairing Washington with Macauley Bonne would give the south London club a pretty decent forward line.”