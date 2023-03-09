“Not in an arrogant way” – Gary Rowett sends message to Millwall supporters amid play-off push

Millwall‘s play-off bid in the Championship hit a bump in the road in the form of their 3-2 defeat at home to Norwich City last weekend, but the Lions are still very well positioned to secure a top six berth.

The Lions have been far more dangerous in the attacking third this season and have established a level of consistency that they had not yet achieved under Gary Rowett.

Supporters will feel like a play-off finish has been in the offing for a few years now, and with Zian Flemming and Tom Bradshaw’s form it is tough to doubt their credentials at this stage.

David Wagner has been able to give the Canaries a realistic chance of finishing in the play-offs and it will be interesting to see if Chris Wilder can have a similar impact at Watford, but even after the defeat at The Den on Saturday, few will be betting against the Lions.

Rowett offered an insight into his current mindset in tackling the final 11 league matches of the season with a different set of expectations to previous campaigns, in speaking to NewsAtDen, quotes are provided by Southwark News.

He said: “Our only real change is that we have an expectation to be there.

“That’s not in an arrogant way, it’s just because we’ve been there for three years.

“This year was almost like saying ‘we’ve been here chaps’, not ‘we’ve done so well to get to this point’ – forget all of that, we want to get in the mix.

“Norwich have had to beat us at The Den to leapfrog us at this stage of the season, a team that were in the Premier League last year.

“Watford, a team that were in the Premier League last year, are below us.

“Teams like West Brom are six points below us at the moment, but obviously they’ve been on a good run of form.

“I think we deserve to be where we are, that’s the difference.

“I think the players deserve to be where they are because they’ve worked incredibly hard over a long period of time.

“This year feels like we have a little more consistency.

“All of these things are fantastic, but ultimately you have to get the right amount of points to get in the top six.

“At the end of the season you’ve either done that or you haven’t.

“That’s our mentality this year.

“People are less surprised about us being there, in which case it feels like you’ve dropped out of the top six rather than people saying that we’ve been brilliant to get in there in the first place.

“That’s what we want.

“We want the expectation, we expect it from ourselves, and now we’ve got to work hard to get back in there.”

The Verdict

A lot of the Lions’ success before this season under Rowett was built upon being extremely well organised defensively.

That has still been the case this season with an unrivalled set piece prowess in the division, but their greater attacking thrust has made all the difference.

As things stand, it appears that the play-off race will go down to the final day and the Lions have slipped out of the top six in part down to Blackburn Rovers finding a new lease of life in fourth place.

Reading, Swansea City and Huddersfield Town provide opportunities for a high points tally in the next three games in looking to bounce back from the Norwich defeat.