“Not in a position” – Carlton Palmer shares thoughts on Swansea City’s valuation on Leicester City target

Swansea City striker Joel Piroe has attracted a fair amount of interest already this summer, with Leicester City among several top-flight clubs with an interest in the Dutchman.

Netting 22 goals in his first season in English football last time out, Piroe’s attacking intelligence, knack for scoring goals and general technical ability has seen him emerge as one of the division’s brightest sparks from the last campaign.

As per a report from the Daily Mail, Swansea have placed a £20 million valuation on the exciting 23-year-old’s head.

Speaking to Football League World about Piroe and whether the fee is justified, Carlton Palmer said: “He scored 22 goals in the championship last season. That is an exceptional tally in the championship.

“So, 20 million pounds for a Premier League player now is not considered a lot of money.

“For Swansea, having just lost Flynn Downes, it’s an undisclosed fee but they said maybe around 12 million, so they’re not in a position where they really need to sell.

“I know the player obviously would want to go and play in the Premier League but 20 million pounds in this day and age isn’t an awful lot of money. So you know, they do have a write to ask for that amount of money.”

The verdict

Piroe is a fantastic talent who adapted to Championship football very well last season, proving to be an important source of goals and an attacking threat.

Not only did he have to meet the standards of the Championship, but he had to meet the demands of Russell Martin, whose ideology is different than most.

As Palmer says, £20 million is rapidly becoming a normalised figure in the modern-day game, making it no surprise that Swansea hold a valuation this high.

Young and with an incredibly high ceiling, this is a just valuation for a player who could thrive in the Premier League as early as next season.