“Not in a bad position” – Carlton Palmer delivers verdict after Cardiff City’s recent managerial decision

Cardiff City parted company with manager Steve Morison on Sunday, with the Bluebirds accumulating 11 points from their opening 10 games.

It is a points tally that has them in 18th position, and whilst they are a mere point above the Championship drop-zone, they are only just four off the play-offs.

Morison was tasked with rebuilding the squad in the summer, with the 39-year-old bringing in lots of new faces ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Sharing his thoughts on Cardiff’s decision to part company with Morison, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Four defeats in the last six games, one win, one draw is not good reading.

“From a Chairman’s point of view, when you look at it, then they’re not in a bad position at the moment. They’re four points off the playoff positions.

“So, it’s always a difficult one because you don’t want to leave it too late in bringing a new manager in, and you don’t want to do it too early in getting rid of the manager, it’s always a difficult balance.

“But when you’ve spent the money that they’ve spent Cardiff will be expecting to be around the playoffs.”

The verdict

It certainly caught a lot by surprise when the news surfaced that Cardiff had gone their separate ways with Morison, especially when backing him so heavily in the summer.

Of course, it had not quite panned out thus far from a results perspective, however, Morison was in the early stages of trying to get a new team to gel.

Football can be a cruel business to be a part of and Morison has certainly felt the full force of it here.

Showing glimpses of quality during his managerial stint at the Cardiff City Stadium, Morison has every chance of returning to the dugout soon and succeeding.