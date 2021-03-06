‘Not impressed’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Darren Moore’s starting XI v Reading

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to pick up much-needed points when they return to action on Saturday afternoon against Reading.

The Owls were beaten 2-1 by relegation-threatened rivals Rotherham United in their most recent match, which means they’re sat 23rd in the Championship table, and seven points adrift of safety heading into their next match.

It doesn’t get any easier for them either, as they take on promotion-chasing Reading at the Madejski Stadium. The Royals are sat fifth in the second-tier standings, and will be looking to build on a 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers in midweek.

Newly-appointed Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has named his starting XI ahead of the game, as they go in search of three points on Saturday.

📋 Here's our line up this afternoon! #REASHW XI: Wildsmith, Palmer, Lees, Börner, Urhoghide, Harris, Hutchinson, Bannan, Shaw, Windass, Paterson Subs: Jackson, Dunkley, Penney, Pelupessy, Brown, Reach, Kachunga, Marriott, Rhodes — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) March 6, 2021

Kadeem Harris comes into the starting XI to replace Adam Reach, although the likes of Elias Kachunga, Jack Marriott and Jordan Rhodes have to make do with a place on the substitutes bench.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Moore’s latest team selection for this one.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Paterson again. Dear me. — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) March 6, 2021

Why no Rhodes, give him half the chances the other night and he scored at least 2. Paterson is not good enough — jimboUTO (@JamesOwl2006) March 6, 2021

How has Paterson kept his place ? He is not a striker. If you watch Rhodes he makes runs that Paterson doesn’t think of making !! — James Broadhead (@broad11_2000) March 6, 2021

Apart from Dunkley, there’s not one sub that would improve that team. That’s how dire how squad is — Glen McKay (@wiz1989) March 6, 2021

At least he’s dropped reach — Billy (@Billyxswfc) March 6, 2021

Announce defeat — Gary kennett (@G_Ken5) March 6, 2021

Windass and Patterson up front ?? Awful footballers https://t.co/YE1N2Q0Ii9 — Mark Baines (@markbaines64) March 6, 2021

Paterson stays in the team after missing 72920 chances makes sense https://t.co/hb1dMC55di — Elliot Couldwell (@e_couldwell22) March 6, 2021

Not impressed, the mentality of those players has gone. But it’s all we have, go one nil down then wave the white flag squad! — keiron ✍🏼 writing (@keiron1972) March 6, 2021

just me that thinks that bench could beat the starting 11 ? — potenteswfc (@olliepotato_8) March 6, 2021