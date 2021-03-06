Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Not impressed’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Darren Moore’s starting XI v Reading

Published

48 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to pick up much-needed points when they return to action on Saturday afternoon against Reading. 

The Owls were beaten 2-1 by relegation-threatened rivals Rotherham United in their most recent match, which means they’re sat 23rd in the Championship table, and seven points adrift of safety heading into their next match.

It doesn’t get any easier for them either, as they take on promotion-chasing Reading at the Madejski Stadium. The Royals are sat fifth in the second-tier standings, and will be looking to build on a 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers in midweek.

Was it Adam Reach or Tom Lees that did these things?

1 of 15

Used to play for Leeds?

Newly-appointed Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has named his starting XI ahead of the game, as they go in search of three points on Saturday.

Kadeem Harris comes into the starting XI to replace Adam Reach, although the likes of Elias Kachunga, Jack Marriott and Jordan Rhodes have to make do with a place on the substitutes bench.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Moore’s latest team selection for this one.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Not impressed’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Darren Moore’s starting XI v Reading

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: