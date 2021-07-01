Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Portsmouth

‘Not impressed’, ‘Meh’ – These Portsmouth fans react as deal for Manchester City man finalised

Portsmouth have completed the signing of Gavin Bazunu, with the keeper joining on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

The 19-year-old is highly-rated at the Etihad Stadium but he is unsurprisingly way down the pecking order at the Premier League champions.

Therefore, he spent the previous campaign with Rochdale on loan before a temporary switch to Pompey was confirmed this evening by the League One side.

Despite his decent reputation, with Bazunu also winning four caps for Ireland, it’s fair to say that not all Portsmouth supporters were excited with this signing, as the stopper was involved with a Rochdale side that were relegated from the third tier last season and he ended the campaign on the bench. Although, others recognise that they have brought in a highly-rated keeper.

Regardless, this is a decision that will face particular scrutiny moving forward as well, with boss Danny Cowley choosing to release Player of the Year Craig MacGillivray in the summer.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the deal…


