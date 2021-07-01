‘Not impressed’, ‘Meh’ – These Portsmouth fans react as deal for Manchester City man finalised

Portsmouth have completed the signing of Gavin Bazunu, with the keeper joining on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

✍️ #BazunuAnnounced 🔵 Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has joined on a season-long loan from @ManCity!#Pompey — Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) July 1, 2021

The 19-year-old is highly-rated at the Etihad Stadium but he is unsurprisingly way down the pecking order at the Premier League champions.

Therefore, he spent the previous campaign with Rochdale on loan before a temporary switch to Pompey was confirmed this evening by the League One side.

Despite his decent reputation, with Bazunu also winning four caps for Ireland, it’s fair to say that not all Portsmouth supporters were excited with this signing, as the stopper was involved with a Rochdale side that were relegated from the third tier last season and he ended the campaign on the bench. Although, others recognise that they have brought in a highly-rated keeper.

Regardless, this is a decision that will face particular scrutiny moving forward as well, with boss Danny Cowley choosing to release Player of the Year Craig MacGillivray in the summer.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the deal…

So replacing Mcgillivray for a youngster loan solves the problem does it Cowley? Not impressed pic.twitter.com/S0kaJpYlGZ — Jimbob 🐮 (@KieranWoodward8) July 1, 2021

Meh 🤷‍♂️ Will judge him if/when we see him play. Not sure what the fuss is over a teenager who was relegated out of L1 last season. Hopefully he takes his chance when he gets it 🤞 Trust in Cowley's judgement 🐮 — Jake Meyers (@jakemeyers2015) July 1, 2021

Love it 💙💙 — Lewis.O'Donnell 🐮 (@lewieboy) July 1, 2021

Positive news — RMi (@RMi14123362) July 1, 2021

Cant put into words how buzzing I am for this signing. Class Irish prospect signing for le club. Straight in the veins as the kids say. #Pompey 🇮🇪 https://t.co/PcQvo8GrOn — Robbie Fahy (@RobbieFahy) July 1, 2021

Great signing. Glad we got it over the little. Brick by brick. #PUP https://t.co/7bLeIPgnpr — Robert 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@robert89__) July 1, 2021

WHAT.A.SIGNING Be a good battle for number one next season!🔵 https://t.co/RtcsWj7Ndo — Blake (ITS COMING HOME🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿) (@blakepfc) July 1, 2021