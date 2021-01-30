Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Millwall

‘Not impressed’ – Many Millwall fans react to 26-year-old’s performance vs Cardiff City

Published

7 mins ago

on

Millwall’s clash with Cardiff City this afternoon finished in a predictable draw in the Welsh capital.

The Lions have not only drawn more matches than any other side in England’s top four league’s, but the points have been shared in all of their previous six meetings, including November’s clash at The Den.

And Rowett’s men were undone in similar circumstances at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Just like the game earlier on in the campaign, Millwall went ahead, this time courtesy of Aden Flint’s 9th-minute own goal, but were pegged back by Kieffer Moore’s late equaliser.

Wallace? Bradshaw? – Can you name which Millwall player scored each these 15 goals this season?

1 of 15

1. Who scored Millwall's first goal of the season (in their 3-1 EFL Cup win against Crawley)?

However, had it not been for Kenneth Zohore squandering one golden opportunity in each half, Rowett’s men might have come away with all three points.

Firstly, the on-loan West Brom striker was unable to convert from Jed Wallace’s first-half cross before failing to double Millwall’s lead moments before Cardiff levelled after he was denied by Bluebirds goalkeeper Alex Smithies when in the clear.

Following those misses, Zohore remains on just two goals since joining from the Baggies, and here’s how the Lions faithful reacted on Twitter his performance against the Bluebirds:

https://twitter.com/jonnysuntan/status/1355555369213456388


