‘Not impressed’ – Many Millwall fans react to 26-year-old’s performance vs Cardiff City

Millwall’s clash with Cardiff City this afternoon finished in a predictable draw in the Welsh capital.

The Lions have not only drawn more matches than any other side in England’s top four league’s, but the points have been shared in all of their previous six meetings, including November’s clash at The Den.

And Rowett’s men were undone in similar circumstances at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Just like the game earlier on in the campaign, Millwall went ahead, this time courtesy of Aden Flint’s 9th-minute own goal, but were pegged back by Kieffer Moore’s late equaliser.

However, had it not been for Kenneth Zohore squandering one golden opportunity in each half, Rowett’s men might have come away with all three points.

Firstly, the on-loan West Brom striker was unable to convert from Jed Wallace’s first-half cross before failing to double Millwall’s lead moments before Cardiff levelled after he was denied by Bluebirds goalkeeper Alex Smithies when in the clear.

Following those misses, Zohore remains on just two goals since joining from the Baggies, and here’s how the Lions faithful reacted on Twitter his performance against the Bluebirds:

Sorry mate, I don’t see it. It would be nice to see Zohore press in the same way as Jed considering they are up top together. Also (top strikers) put them easy chances away too. Hopefully he makes me eat my words ! — The Emotional One (@shoultsy) January 30, 2021

I’d have Smith on before Zohore all day long — onker (@onker9) January 30, 2021

Not impressed with Zohore. Far too laid back and chilled. Would be in trouble if fans were there! — Smiffy (@SmiffyMillwall) January 30, 2021

Bart keeps pinging it long to Zohore but not sure he’s won any of them yet! #millwall — Phil Clarke (@philclarke0170) January 30, 2021

Listening to Steve Morison on the Cardiff commentary and he said that if we had crowds Ken Zohore may get a bit of stick from Millwall fans for being very laid back. He is spot on and very diplomatic with that comment — The Emotional One (@shoultsy) January 30, 2021

That’s 2 missed by Zohore today, should be doing much better. — Gerry Medcalf (@GerryMedcalf) January 30, 2021

How Zohore can be the focal point up top and not win a single header all game is beyond me. #Millwall — Jay Taylor (@jay_taylor18) January 30, 2021

Zohore would not get away with his performances if fans were in stadiums. Looks lazy and no interest whatsoever. Don't blame him though, I wouldn't either if I was having the ball pumped up to me from all angles. — Smiffy (@SmiffyMillwall) January 30, 2021