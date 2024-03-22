Highlights Wes Burns' injury is a major concern for Ipswich Town, as he has been a key player with 5 goals and 3 assists this season.

With the international break upon us, clubs in the Championship promotion race have a rare week off from the intensity of the current four-way battle.

Ipswich Town can certainly not relax, though, having been dealt a major blow in recent days.

Wes Burns suffers injury blow

During the club's 6-0 thrashing of Sheffield Wednesday last weekend, Wes Burns sustained a hamstring injury, and, as a result, he has now withdrawn from the Wales squad this month.

It remains to be seen just how long Burns is out for, but Kieran McKenna's comments suggested that it was a serious one.

"It doesn't look great," McKenna explained, via East Anglian Daily Times.

"It's a hamstring and it doesn't look like a minor one. I don't think it feels like a minor one.

"Of course we'll scan it over the next few days and assess it, but that's the undoubted low point of today.

"Everyone is gutted for Wes down in the dressing room. We just have our fingers crossed that the severity isn't as bad as it possibly could be."

Wes Burns' 2023/24 stats in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt Competition Matches Goals Assists Championship 32 5 3 EFL Cup 1 0 0 FA Cup 2 0 0 Total 35 5 3

Ipswich Town can deal with Burns blow

With Burns' injury, naturally, the issue of how Ipswich Town will fare without him arises.

The 29-year-old has featured 32 times in the Championship so far this season, and his absence will certainly leave a hole that needs to be filled.

Discussing that issue below, some of our FLW writers have offered their verdict.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

This will be a real concern for Ipswich Town.

If McKenna is correct, and the hamstring injury is a serious one, it could see Wes Burns miss a lot of the remainder of the season.

Given the amount of games he has played for the club this season, and his eight goal contributions, clearly he is going to be a miss.

However, Ipswich Town can perhaps take some comfort in the fact that in the six games Burns has missed this season, they remain undefeated.

In those matches, the Tractor Boys have won three and drawn three, suggesting they have the squad to cope.

Omari Hutchinson is more than capable of filling in wide right for Burns, for example, even if it does require a bit of a tactical shake up through the middle.

The fact that Ipswich are third for substitute goal involvements in all competitions this season highlights their strength in depth in attacking areas and, as much as Burns' injury is a blow, it is not enough to dismantle their promotion chances, or anything close to it.

Alfie Burns

There's little point arguing that losing Wes Burns for any part of the run-in won't be a blow for Ipswich. He's been excellent on the right this season, scoring key goals and chipping in with assists. In an ideal world, Kieran McKenna would have him for every game possible.

However, we are at the stage now where we know that Ipswich aren't a one-man team or anything like that. Burns is a cog in what they do, but there will be someone ready to step in for him if he's unavailable.

With momentum behind them, a squad where every player knows what their role is and the finish line in sight, it's hard to sit here and say that Burns' potential absence will de-rail Ipswich.

If you look across the promotion race, Leeds are sweating on how fit Georginio Rutter will be for the run-in after hernia surgery - the club feel he will be fine, but there's still anxiety there. Given just how far ahead of anyone else he is at Elland Road when it comes to assists and chance creation, they've got a much bigger dilemma if he's out for any of the remaining eight games than Ipswich do when it comes to Burns.

Of course, it's not ideal, but expect Ipswich to ride with the blow and continue thriving alongside Leeds, Leicester and, of course, Southampton.