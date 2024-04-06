Highlights Flynn Downes awaits clarity on his future with Southampton and West Ham, with no discussions with either side taking place yet.

Southampton loanee Flynn Downes has revealed that he hasn't been spoken to by the Saints or parent club West Ham United about his future at this point, making this admission to the Daily Echo.

The midfielder only joined the Irons back in the summer of 2022, making the move from Swansea City after managing to impress in South Wales.

But just a season after he joined the London-based side, he was deemed temporarily surplus to requirements by David Moyes, who sanctioned a loan exit to the Saints.

Downes, who played under the Saints' boss Russell Martin during their time together at the Swansea.com Stadium, has been a key figure for the south-coast side when fit.

Making 27 league appearances and 28 in all competitions, he has played regularly enough to allow Martin to make a judgement call on whether the Saints should be making a permanent move for him or not.

But there's still a chunk of the season left to go - and it also looks as though Martin's side will be competing in the play-offs after the regular season ends - something that will extend his stay at St Mary's for a short period.

Beyond that, it's anyone's guess where Downes will be at the start of next term.

He was only at Ipswich Town during the summer of 2021 - and has been at Swansea, West Ham and the Saints since then - though he still plies his trade for the Irons.

Flynn Downes on his Southampton and West Ham future

The midfielder has moved about quite a bit in recent years and he will surely want some clarity on his future very shortly.

But that clarity is yet to come, with Downes telling the Daily Echo: "Not really no (asked if he has been spoken to by Southampton or West Ham).

"I am focusing on the games here. I haven’t had any contact with anyone about what is going to happen next year.

"It’s not ideal because I have no idea if I am moving back or staying here. I’m just going to focus on these eight games and see what happens.

"I love playing here. I’ve absolutely loved my time here. If it ends up coming to an end then it is what is it. If I go back to West Ham then that is what it is."

Flynn Downes needs the chance to settle down

As previously mentioned, Downes has been at quite a few clubs in recent times.

Although he has done an admirable job for all of these teams, he needs somewhere where he can settle down for the next few years.

West Ham boss Moyes needs to let Downes know where he stands because if he the midfielder is surplus to requirements, he needs to be looking for a move now.

Another permanent move won't materialise overnight, so his representatives will be looking for clarity as soon as possible, as well as the player.

And it will be interesting to see what happens in the summer.