Sheffield Wednesday

‘Not ideal’, ‘Shocked’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as XI named for Sunderland clash

Published

18 seconds ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday will look to maintain their strong form in League One when they take on Sunderland this evening.

The Owls haven’t had a fixture since December 11, but they are back in action at the Stadium of Light, in what is a big clash against another promotion hopeful.

And, Moore has named a strong XI for the clash, although the Yorkshire side aren’t helped by the fact that Josh Windass is missing out, which presumably means he has a knock.

Elsewhere, the boss has decided to go with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing down the left flank ahead of Theo Corbeanu, who had been impressing for Wednesday last month.

They were the main talking points among the fan base, who were otherwise pleased with the team that will be taking on the Black Cats in what is a tough game.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the XI from some of the support on Twitter…


