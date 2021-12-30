‘Not ideal’, ‘Shocked’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as XI named for Sunderland clash

Sheffield Wednesday will look to maintain their strong form in League One when they take on Sunderland this evening.

📋 Here's how the Owls line-up for #SUNSHW XI | Peacock-Farrell, Palmer, Dunkley, Johnson, Hunt, Wing, Dele-Bashiru, Bannan, Mendez-Laing, Paterson, Gregory SUBS | Wildsmith, Brennan, Shodipo, Corbeanu, Adeniran, Sow, Berahino pic.twitter.com/INUoXKADW1 — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) December 30, 2021

The Owls haven’t had a fixture since December 11, but they are back in action at the Stadium of Light, in what is a big clash against another promotion hopeful.

And, Moore has named a strong XI for the clash, although the Yorkshire side aren’t helped by the fact that Josh Windass is missing out, which presumably means he has a knock.

Elsewhere, the boss has decided to go with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing down the left flank ahead of Theo Corbeanu, who had been impressing for Wednesday last month.

They were the main talking points among the fan base, who were otherwise pleased with the team that will be taking on the Black Cats in what is a tough game.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the XI from some of the support on Twitter…

Not ideal in my eyes but hey ho, gu on the boys https://t.co/EQMxRddSce — 🦉 (@ecp1867) December 30, 2021

Isn’t that just brilliant. 👏🏻👏🏻 solid bench as well #swfc https://t.co/2kdPQ9qlWi — Lewis Jordan (@lewisjordan98) December 30, 2021

Shocked Brennan is dropped tbf, lineup bingo resumes #swfc https://t.co/6Ho0mpYf9V — Rob Oldfield (@ROldfieldDesign) December 30, 2021

I’ve lost interest now. Stuck in traffic for 3 hours minimum and no longer being able to go has ruined my day. — Jack Justice (@JackJus85307231) December 30, 2021

Unfair on that young Brennan in all honesty I think he's been very good but come you 🦉💙 — Steven Wilkinson (@swilko84) December 30, 2021

Why's is Corbeanu on the bench wtf — Alex Bonnington (@BonningtonAlex) December 30, 2021

The lineup we all wanted for ages but where is corbeanu and super josh windass — Jamie (@swfcj4mie) December 30, 2021