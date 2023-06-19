Coventry City owner Doug King has responded to the speculation surrounding the future of Viktor Gyokeres.

Gyokeres has been a key part of the side over the last couple of seasons.

His performances have earned him a lot of plaudits, with the Swede helping the Sky Blues reach the play-off final last month.

Gyokeres’ assist for Gustavo Hamer sealed the equaliser that led the game to a penalty shootout.

Does Viktor Gyokeres have a future at Coventry City?

The striker’s tally of 21 goals, as well as 10 assists, last seas made him a standout figure in the Championship.

This has attracted interest from across Europe and the Premier League, with Sporting Clube de Portugal heavily linked with a move.

Gyokeres has made it clear that he is considering his future amid such interest.

King has admitted that he is disappointed with the forward’s comments, and has claimed that Gyokeres will not be able to dictate the terms of any potential sale.

Speaking to the BBC, the American hinted that the club may not opt to sell the forward this summer even as he enters the final year of his current contract.

“With respect to Viktor, obviously he’s been interviewed and made his comments clear," said King, via Coventry Live.

“To some degree [I’m disappointed in Gyokeres’ comments].

“I think he’s had a great season, and he’s playing international football, but I think we bought the player, and he has had two good seasons with us.

“We’re still in the Championship and from my perspective he’s obviously got another year [on his contract] and if Coventry City decide that they want to have him on that other year because it’s more important for us to get into the Premier League, then that’s something he has to get into his mind.

“Now obviously he would then go as a free agent and everyone would say, ‘that’s a bit mad,’ but the reality is it isn’t all one-sided.

“So we’ll see how that plays out.

“I don’t like things worked around into the press.

“It’s not the style I think we should adopt, but this is football, I guess.

“Sporting Lisbon have been all over the pages, and they have been in touch with the club but ultimately, when a player moves he has to agree their terms with the club and the selling club has to agree a compensation package.

“If both of those don’t work then nothing will happen.

“That’s not up to Viktor Gyokeres to tell the club, ‘I’m going here for 50p.’

“That’s not how it works and that won’t happen in this situation.”

Should Coventry City cash-in on Viktor Gyokeres?

Coventry reportedly value the striker at £20 million, which would be a huge fee for a club of their stature to receive.

But if no offers of that value arrive then it may prove the better plan to hold onto the player.

If Gyokeres can power the club into the Premier League then he will have proven worth more than that £20 million sum.

However, as Blackburn Rovers have shown this year with Ben Brereton Diaz, there is always the risk that a high value asset departs for nothing and the club is left stuck in the Championship.