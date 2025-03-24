This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland landing Enzo Le Fee on loan from Roma in January was a groundbreaking move.

The midfielder had appeared for the Italian giants in both Serie A and the Europa League this season, before making his temporary switch to the Black Cats.

But he has since, unfortunately, suffered an injury that is going to keep him out until at least April, after having to take up an improvised role on the wing.

Le Fee's start for Sunderland, as per WhoScored Starts (Sub) 8 (0) Goals 1 Assists 1 Tackles per 90 2.8 Interceptions per 90 1 Key passes per 90 1.5 Dribbles per 90 1.5

We asked our Sunderland Fan Pundit, Jordan, whether there will be any regret in not seeing more of the Frenchman in his natural position.

Related Man Utd’s ideal Kobbie Mainoo replacement is sitting at Sunderland AFC Man United are one of six Premier League clubs linked with a move for Jobe Bellingham

Enzo Le Fee has been great to watch, despite adapted role

Speaking to Football League World, Jordan said: “Looking at how Enzo [Le Fee] has been playing, before the injury obviously, he was a massive part and it was crucial.

“And the only reason we’ve slipped from the automatic promotion spots is: we've had injuries of players, we've been conceding last-minute goals, just haven't been good enough from time to time.

“The Coventry game really showed that as well, we didn't have any determination. We didn't have any fight. It just looked like they just didn't want to be there. They looked lazy, they looked just out of place.

“And it's a team that we always end up losing to, basically our bogey team at this rate.

“I wouldn't say it's a real shame, because he's not a natural winger.

“We know he is going to come in and probably be in that role that he deserves to be in, which is the no.8 role, in his actual position, which will help Sunderland drive up the field a lot more and possibly if he gets a few goals, then we might end still being in the race.

“But we do obviously need other results to go our way as well for that even happen. But I wouldn't say it's a shame with the little talent he's got on the wing.

“So, if we can utilise him as much as we can in the middle as we do on the wing, then I've got no doubt that play-offs could be winnable.

“Because, as much as it doesn't look like it now, we are determined to get up there and that's what we're going to try and do.”

Related Regis Le Bris provides timeline for Sunderland’s Chris Mepham transfer decision The centre-back is currently on loan with the Black Cats from AFC Bournemouth

The Black Cats could still see more of Le Fee

As Jordan states, currently sitting in fourth place, the promotion race is by no means over for Sunderland.

That ascent would be achievement enough in itself, but it would come with an added bonus for fans.

If Sunderland do earn a spot in the Premier League then, under the terms of Le Fee’s loan agreement, they are obligated to buy the midfielder, for a reported fee of £16m.

The Black Cats may not have got to see enough of Le Fee in his natural position so far this season, but his story at the Stadium of Light could still be far from over, depending on how the campaign ends.