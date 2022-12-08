“Not having the impact we’re expecting” – Huddersfield boss makes transfer admission on reported Ipswich Town target

Huddersfield Town boss Mark Fotheringham has admitted he isn’t surprised to see Jordan Rhodes attract reported interest from elsewhere, speaking to the Yorkshire Post.

The 32-year-old has recorded just three goals in 20 league appearances this season – not the sort of record that will help the Terriers in their quest to remain in the Championship beyond the end of this season.

Despite this, Ipswich Town are reported to have revived their interest in the experienced forward after Kieran McKenna first took an interest in him at Portman Road during the summer transfer window.

However, the Tractor Boys would need to fork out a fee to recruit him with his deal at the John Smith’s Stadium not expiring until the summer of 2024, with Fotheringham potentially prepared to shift him on before then.

His experience could end up being crucial to McKenna’s side as they look to keep up with the likes of Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday in the League One promotion race – and Alan Nixon believes he could be interested in returning to his former club.

Judging by his current manager’s recent comments, a move could potentially be on the cards with the 32-year-old failing to meet expectations at this stage.

Fotheringham told the Yorkshire Post: “It doesn’t surprise me Jordan’s had interest in him because he’s coming to that stage in his career where he knows what it’s about in all the leagues.

“These clubs trying to get promotion from League One are looking for extra nous or experience and it’s just been unfortunate for Jordan that he can’t find the back of the net.

“He’s putting real demands on himself in training, he’s working hard and trying everything we’re asking but unfortunately he’s just not having the impact we’re expecting.”

The Verdict:

This doesn’t exactly sound promising for Rhodes because Fotheringham’s brutal honesty is a potential sign that he could be deemed surplus to requirements during the January transfer window.

However, they don’t have a huge number of forwards at their disposal at this stage and because of this, they may benefit from having Rhodes who could potentially come to life at any moment.

He may not have been that prolific in recent years – but he has a decent amount of experience and should probably be retained – even if he’s only a backup option during the second half of this season.

Huddersfield definitely need a new forward during the January window and it’s currently unclear whether Florian Kamberi will be an adequate option – but they aren’t spoilt for choice considering they won’t have a huge amount of money to spend next month.

And looking at this potential deal from Ipswich’s point of view, they will want experience but also someone who knows how to hit the back of the net and Rhodes hasn’t exactly been in the best goalscoring form.