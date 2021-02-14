Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Not happening’, ‘Backward step – These fans react as key Swansea City figure linked with Premier League role

Swansea City boss Steve Cooper is on Crystal Palace’s radar as they weigh up whether to offer Roy Hodgson a new contract.

The former England boss is out of contract in the summer, along with a host of the club’s players. So, there is a possibility of a major overhaul in the summer, and the Sun claim that Cooper is interesting the Eagles hierarchy.

With the Welsh side pushing for automatic promotion, it seems highly unlikely that he would leave the Swans if they are in the Premier League themselves.

However, it could be an attractive option to Cooper instead of another year in the Championship.

As you would expect, Swansea fans were dismissive of this update, and they are also confident that Cooper would stay due to the project he is building with the club.

Here we look at some of the comments to the news from Twitter today…


