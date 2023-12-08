Highlights Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Sheffield Wednesday should terminate the deals of all their loan players in January to free up squad space for new additions.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Sheffield Wednesday should terminate the deals of all of their loan players in January.

It has been a tough start to life back in the Championship for the Owls following their promotion from League One last season, and they are in danger of making an immediate return to the third tier.

Wednesday made their worst start to a season in their history, resulting in the sacking of Xisco Munoz in October, but performances have improved significantly under Danny Rohl.

The Owls picked up just their second win of the season with a 3-1 home victory over Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, but they remain bottom of the table, 10 points from safety ahead of this weekend's game against Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium.

12 players arrived at Hillsborough during a turbulent summer, but many of those new additions have struggled to make an impact so far.

Sheffield Wednesday - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Djeidi Gassama PSG Permanent Pol Valentin Sporting Gijon Permanent Di'Shon Bernard Man United Permanent Juan Delgado Pacos Ferreira Permanent Anthony Musaba Monaco Permanent Reece James Blackpool Permanent Bambo Diaby Preston North End Permanent John Buckley Blackburn Rovers Loan Jeff Hendrick Newcastle United Loan Ashley Fletcher Watford Loan Momo Diaby Portimonense Loan Devis Vasquez AC Milan Loan

Of those recruits, Devis Vasquez, Momo Diaby, Jeff Hendrick, John Buckley and Ashley Fletcher joined on loan, but all five have failed to nail down a regular place in the starting line-up, and there is doubt over their futures at the club ahead of the January transfer window.

Palmer: Sheffield Wednesday should terminate all loan deals

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer urged Wednesday to send all of their loan players back to their parent clubs in January to free up space in the squad for new additions.

"Sheffield Wednesday's summer transfers have not had any significant impact on the season so far," Palmer said.

"Danny Rohl faces a crucial January transfer window.

"They took five players on loan, and you only have five spots in the matchday squad for loans in the EFL.

"Jeff Hendrick, the midfielder who came from Newcastle, has failed to make any impact at all, and the Owls should be looking to explore terminating his loan.

"Another player who came in on loan, John Buckley from Blackburn, with high expectation, has not had any impact.

"I think Blackburn will recall him anyhow, which does the Owls a favour as the whole point of him coming out on loan was to get game time and he is not playing.

"In all fairness, Momo Diaby is the only loanee that impressed me, but he has still only played 65 minutes.

"I would terminate all the loans and recruit better so that Danny has a fresh clean sheet of paper to bring in the players that he believes can help him to stay in the league."

Should Sheffield Wednesday keep their loan players in January?

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that with the exception of Diaby, who sustained a serious injury on his debut, all of Wednesday's loanees have failed to impress.

Buckley has looked bright in recent games, and should Blackburn decide against recalling him in January, he could have a big part to play during the rest of the season, but Vasquez, Hendrick and Fletcher are all unlikely to feature regularly.

With new Head of Recruitment Kevin Beadell said to be good at loan deals, it could be useful for the Owls to terminate some of their current loans to create space in the squad for some much-needed new arrivals in January.

It is set to be a busy transfer window for Wednesday as Rohl looks to stamp his mark on the squad, and the business done could be crucial to the club's prospects of securing Championship survival.