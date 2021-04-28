‘Not great’ – Jason Pearce reacts to Charlton Athletic’s recent draw v Crewe Alexandra

Charlton Athletic were left frustrated on Tuesday evening, as they were forced to settle for a point against Crewe Alexandra at The Valley.

The Addicks took an early lead in this one, as Jayden Stockley got himself on the scoresheet after just ten minutes. Owen Dale then scored Crewe’s equaliser in the second-half, before Stockley netted his second of the game with just seven minutes remaining of the match.

Dale had the last laugh though, as he scored his second deep into stoppage-time to salvage a point for the visitors on the night, much to the frustration of the Charlton Athletic supporters.

That draw with Crewe means that the Addicks are now sat eighth in the League One table, and they’ll know that they need to pick up wins to finish in the top-six, with just two matches remaining in their 2020/21 season.

Charlton Athletic captain Jason Pearce took to Instagram following the stalemate, and admitted that his side must be better when they return to action this weekend.

Pearce has been a regular in the Charlton team in the second-half of this season, and has made 25 appearances in all competitions for Nigel Adkins’ side, as they target promotion back into the Championship at the first time of asking.

The Addicks are just two points adrift of sixth-placed Portsmouth in the League One table, and will be eager to pick up a much-needed win when they return to action on Saturday against Accrington Stanley.

Does The Valley have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 The Hawthorns? Higher Lower

The Verdict:

He’s spot on with his verdict on the draw with Crewe Alexandra.

Charlton lacked the cutting edge needed to take the three points on the night, and they were made to pay for missed opportunities, as the points were shared.

If they can pick up a win against Accrington Stanley this weekend though, they won’t worry too much about dropping points against Crewe.

It’s vital that they get back to winning ways as soon as possible though, otherwise they could miss out on a top-six finish at a crucial stage of this year’s campaign.