‘Not good’, ‘What’s the point?’ – Many Norwich City fans confused by transfer announcement

Norwich City have confirmed that Sam McCallum has returned to Coventry City on loan.

McCallum was part of Coventry’s League One-winning squad in 2019/20, making 26 appearances, scoring two goals and registering one assist during his time as a Sky Blue.

The 20-year-old made only one League Cup appearances in 2020/21 for Norwich, but now the Canaries have agreed to his temporary departure.

Whilst the full-back isn’t a regular at Carrow Road, he’s a player that’s providing cover for Daniel Farke at this moment in time.

That, combined with news of Sam Byram’s long-term setback ruling him out until 2021, has left some Norwich fans concerned by this outgoing.

There will be hope that McCallum does well, but it’s left many Norwich fans questioning the club’s decision.

They are concerned about the cover at full-back for Xavi Quintilla.

We dive into some of that confusion over on Twitter, here….

Good luck Sam, speaks volumes that he's going to another Championship club. Good but needs a little more experience. He's going to be big for us in the future. — Khazaboom (@Khazaboom) September 20, 2020

So when Max gets sold before the end of the window we have zero full back cover until Byram is fit at some point in 2021…well done lads. — Richard Foster (@richjfoster80) September 20, 2020

Thought we'd wait until Byram was fit before sending him out on loan. — David Wyatt-Hupton (@DWyattHupton) September 20, 2020

Didn’t particularly see that coming but all the best to him! — Jack 🔰 (@TotallyTettey) September 20, 2020

Seems odd to do this now after the news yesterday. — Markzinhovicadopolusowski (@DrmicKing) September 20, 2020

That's really odd — Adam Firrell (@AdamFirrell) September 20, 2020

What’s the point in that ??? — Josh (@muggyyyy) September 20, 2020

Why?????? No cover at LB good one — Shane Jones (@Shaney_ncfc) September 20, 2020

Not good boys — Will🔰🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@willgranty) September 20, 2020