Norwich City

‘Not good’, ‘What’s the point?’ – Many Norwich City fans confused by transfer announcement

Published

4 mins ago

on

Norwich City have confirmed that Sam McCallum has returned to Coventry City on loan.

McCallum was part of Coventry’s League One-winning squad in 2019/20, making 26 appearances, scoring two goals and registering one assist during his time as a Sky Blue.

The 20-year-old made only one League Cup appearances in 2020/21 for Norwich, but now the Canaries have agreed to his temporary departure.

Whilst the full-back isn’t a regular at Carrow Road, he’s a player that’s providing cover for Daniel Farke at this moment in time.

That, combined with news of Sam Byram’s long-term setback ruling him out until 2021, has left some Norwich fans concerned by this outgoing.

There will be hope that McCallum does well, but it’s left many Norwich fans questioning the club’s decision.

They are concerned about the cover at full-back for Xavi Quintilla.

We dive into some of that confusion over on Twitter, here….


