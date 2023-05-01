This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday will be without Mallik Wilks, Akin Famewo and, likely, George Byers for the remainder of the season.

Wilks has missed the previous three games with a calf injury, Famewo has been sidelined with a muscle injury picked up in the recent win at Bristol Rovers and influential midfielder Byers also suffered a muscle injury, which has kept him out for nearly two months.

Sheffield Wednesday injury blow

The trio are not expected to play any further part in the campaign, even if Wednesday were to make the play-off final at the end of May.

"We knew Akin Famewo sustained a muscle injury, and he'll be out now. Mallik had a successful operation, but he's out for the remainder of the season," manager Darren Moore told the Yorkshire Post last week.

"We expect him (Byers) back in training the next couple of weeks. We still don't envisage him for this part of this season really."

Saturday's 3-0 win at Shrewsbury Town moved the Owls on to 93 points, but they will be facing the play-offs after Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town secured automatic promotion.

However, there was a huge boost for Wednesday as Josh Windass made his return against the Shrews after over a month out with a foot injury, while Moore revealed that Jack Hunt and Reece James could both be involved in the coming weeks.

FLW's Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit Callum Maxted is in no doubt how much of a blow the news about Wilks, Famewo and Byers is at the Owls prepare for the play-offs.

"Not good, to be honest," Callum said.

"Wilks is our only different player, other than Josh Windass who is coming back.

"Wilks offers you that pace and drive that a lot of players don't have.

"Famewo is a left-footed centre-back so they're very rare and he's been brilliant since he's played so it's disappointing.

"Byers has been one of our best midfielders all season, so for the play-offs, it doesn't look great to be honest.

"Injuries are a part of the game and you've just got to deal with it, but losing those three players is mega really.

"I was disappointed when I heard the news and you can't really replace those players in a team that relies on them heavily."

How much will Sheffield Wednesday miss Mallik Wilks, Akin Famewo and George Byers?

The trio will be a huge loss to a Wednesday side that has been plagued by injuries this campaign.

As Callum says, Wilks offers the Owls something different to their other options in the forward areas, while Famewo was establishing himself as one of the club's most solid and reliable centre-backs.

But it is Byers who is the biggest miss and it is no coincidence that Wednesday's recent decline in form began at the time he and Windass sustained their injuries.

However, with Windass, Michael Ihiekwe and Callum Paterson making their returns in recent weeks and Hunt and James potentially set to follow, the timing could not be more perfect.