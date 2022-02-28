“Not good news for Nottingham Forest” – Norwich take action over Aston Villa loanee: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City have sent scouts to watch Nottingham Forest forward Keinan Davis, according to The Sun on Sunday (27/07; page 61).

Davis joined Forest on loan from Aston Villa in January and has been impressive so far.

It seems he’s turned heads in the Premier League as well as the EFL as the Canaries have taken action concerning the forward.

But would he be a good signing for Norwich? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Adam Jones

This is one for the Canaries to monitor between now and the end of the season – because they have only been able to see the forward in action a limited number of times this term.

In fairness to Dean Smith’s side, this is certainly one to keep an eye on because he hasn’t exactly been one of the first names on the teamsheet at Villa Park in recent years and with this, the 24-year-old could be available for a cut-price fee at the end of the campaign.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up in the summer – because Forest may want to make a move for him. However, if Norwich remain in the Premier League and the Reds stay in the second tier, that will boost their chances of landing the forward.

His all-round play makes him one worth watching – and Jordan Hugill’s potential permanent departure in the summer would leave a slot open for Davis to fill.

Billy Mulley

I think this would be an excellent addition, regardless of what the rest of the season has in store for Norwich City.

Aston Villa have a plethora of exciting attacking options, and with Keinan Davis now 24, it remains to be seen if he will be wanted by the Premier League club in the future.

Davis has proven to be a real threat for Forest thus far, with his physicality, combined with his relentlessness, seeing him emerge as a top performer at The City Ground thus far.

He also displayed his ability to score goals and combine with his fellow attackers and could be key in the remainder of the season.

Causing all sorts of chaos at the top end of the Championship, he would be a good addition for Norwich if they are to suffer relegation, whilst in my opinion, he has what it takes to step up a division.

Ben Wignall

Davis hasn’t been a regular scorer in his career when given the chance, which is probably why he’s struggled to make an impact in the Premier League for Aston Villa.

He’s definitely showing though for Nottingham Forest that he’s a very good player at Championship level – even if yet again he’s not exactly hit the ground running in terms of goals.

Davis brings a lot more to a team than that though – he’s a powerful presence and his hold-up play brings other attacking options into the mix.

That’s why you can understand Norwich looking at him with a view to next season regardless of what league they are in as they don’t have a striker like him and he could be a very good foil for Teemu Pukki at the top end of the pitch.

It’s not good news for Nottingham Forest though who will probably be looking to do a permanent deal for Davis – at this rate they may have to get promoted this season to put themselves at the front of the pack for Davis’ signature.