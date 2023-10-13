Highlights John Swift's injury is a significant blow for West Brom, as he has been a key player this season with six goals and one assist.

It has been confirmed that West Bromwich Albion have suffered a significant injury blow.

The Baggies already have a number of important attacking players on the sidelines at the moment, but that list has just gotten even longer.

John Swift gave West Brom the lead last weekend in their eventual 3-1 loss to Birmingham City, but the forward limped off with an issue that prevented him from finishing the game.

Swift is set to miss up to six weeks worth of action due to a calf issue, which will see him miss a number of big games for Carlos Corberan’s side.

The 28-year-old has been a key figure for Albion so far this campaign, contributing six goals and one assist from the team’s opening 11 league games.

How big of a loss is John Swift injury for West Brom?

Carlton Palmer has given his verdict on the news of Swift’s injury news, claiming it is a huge blow to Corberan’s side.

The former midfielder has highlighted the injury issues already at the club, suggesting that they may need to make a move in the January transfer window in order to beef up their attacking options.

“West Bromwich Albion have been dealt with some bad news, John Swift limping off in the 73rd minute with a calf injury against their local rivals Birmingham City after giving the Baggies the lead,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Swift, who was in terrific form for the Baggies scoring six goals so far this season, is set to be on the sidelines for up to six weeks, which means he’s likely to return around about November 25.”

“This is not good news for the manager Carlos Corberan, with West Brom suffering their first defeat in six games.

“Swift was also their match-winner against Sheffield Wednesday.

“Corberan still has Josh Maja, Daryl Dike and Jeremey Sarmiento all still out injured, these are all his front players.

“This might prompt West Bromwich Albion to go into the transfer market for a loanee in the January transfer window.”

Where are West Brom in the Championship table?

Championship Table (As it stands w/c October 9th) Team P GD Pts 9 Hull City 11 2 17 10 Southampton 11 -4 17 11 West Brom 11 4 16 12 Swansea City 11 4 16 13 Coventry City 11 4 15 14 Bristol City 11 1 15 15 Millwall 11 -2 15 16 Middlesbrough 11 -1 14

The Baggies finished ninth in the table, just three points adrift of the top six.

Corberan has earned a lot of plaudits for the work he has done since taking over the Hawthorns late last year.

Albion are currently 11th in the table, two points outside of the top six.

How important is John Swift to West Brom?

Swift is perhaps the most important player in the entire first team squad, with his attacking contributions a massive part of what makes the side tick.

He is a great creative outlet, who also possesses great instincts in front of goal himself.

The good news is that the injury should only see him out for six weeks, but it will be a difficult period for Corberan to manage the side without him.

Their other injury concerns only hammers home how big of a blow his absence will be, making this a very hard period for the club.