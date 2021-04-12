‘Not good news’, ‘Beyond a joke’ – These Portsmouth fans react as player injury scare revealed

Portsmouth could be without striker John Marquis for tomorrow’s game at Crewe because of an ankle injury.

#Pompey striker John Marquis is a doubt for tomorrow’s trip to Crewe. He’s had two injections already due to a long standing ankle problem — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) April 12, 2021

The 28-year-old has missed the last three fixtures for Pompey after he was sent off in the win at Shrewsbury towards the end of March, in a game he actually he scored in.

So, there was an expectation that he would come back into the XI against Crewe now his suspension is over, with Danny Cowley’s side struggling with a lack of a natural striker as they lost to Burton last time out.

However, reporter Andrew Moon revealed that Marquis may not be fit enough for the fixture, as he confirmed the number nine has required injections to deal with an ankle issue that has bothered him for some time.

If you don’t get at least 15/20 on this Portsmouth midfielder quiz, can you really call yourself a Pompey fan?

1 of 20 Which country did Papa Bouba Diop represent? Ghana Senegal Nigeria Ivory Coast

As you would expect, this is not the news that Portsmouth fans wanted to hear ahead of what is a crucial game as they look to secure a top six finish.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

Does this show how unfit there were under jackett and the cowleys are pushing them to get fit or were they fit anyway but the cowleys are pushing them too much — Mark (@markbeale1974) April 12, 2021

Leave him out. Tough though that will be when we are light, absolutely no point risking him aggravating it and ending his season when we are so short elsewhere. Start Byers behind the recent front 3. — Will Fisk (@wfisk90) April 12, 2021

Time for Alfie then curtis can’t play up top again he will have to go back on the left The three of Curtis,willians and harness behind a striker even a rookie should be enough for most defences in this league — daniel edmunds (@danieledmunds4) April 12, 2021

Not good news at all.Already bereft of striking options 😡Not sure where the goals will come from. Sat highlighted how difficult it can become — Kelvin Shaw (@Ksshaw61) April 12, 2021

Injuries beyond a joke at this stage — Niall Judge (@Niall_Judge26) April 12, 2021

No point risking Marquis. Let’s try and stay in top 6 make sure he is 100% fit when required. If he plays too soon & makes it worse he could then be out longer — Peadubya (@peadubya66) April 12, 2021

Matt Rhead on a free 😂 https://t.co/3BJbtXIFd2 — Elliot Davis (@elliot_davis999) April 12, 2021