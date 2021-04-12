Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Portsmouth

‘Not good news’, ‘Beyond a joke’ – These Portsmouth fans react as player injury scare revealed

Published

7 mins ago

on

Portsmouth could be without striker John Marquis for tomorrow’s game at Crewe because of an ankle injury.

The 28-year-old has missed the last three fixtures for Pompey after he was sent off in the win at Shrewsbury towards the end of March, in a game he actually he scored in.

So, there was an expectation that he would come back into the XI against Crewe now his suspension is over, with Danny Cowley’s side struggling with a lack of a natural striker as they lost to Burton last time out.

However, reporter Andrew Moon revealed that Marquis may not be fit enough for the fixture, as he confirmed the number nine has required injections to deal with an ankle issue that has bothered him for some time.

As you would expect, this is not the news that Portsmouth fans wanted to hear ahead of what is a crucial game as they look to secure a top six finish.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…


