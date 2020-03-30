Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bolton Wanderers

‘Not good’, ‘Makes sense’ – Plenty of Bolton Wanderers fans react to worrying club statement

Bolton Wanderers have issued an important update into the day-to-day running of the club after recent events called a temporary halt to EFL fixtures across the UK. 

The Trotters are currently sat bottom of the League One table with ten games remaining this season, and it seems as though it’ll only be a matter of time before their relegation is confirmed.

The club’s owners have revealed that they have placed a number of their staff from the club and hotel onto the ‘furlough’ scheme, where the Government will cover 80% of their monthly wages.

“The club was effectively put into ‘hibernation’ in mid-March and the Hotel has now followed Government orders and closed its doors to all but key-workers of the emergency services.

“Of course, the potential length of the crisis will dictate the overall impact, but we must take all necessary steps to put a protective shield on both the Club and Hotel to ensure we come through the other side.

“With regards to these steps, we have placed a number of staff on ‘furlough’.”

Plenty of Bolton Wanderers supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on the current situation at the club after this statement.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Article title: 'Not good', 'Makes sense' – Plenty of Bolton Wanderers fans react to worrying club statement

