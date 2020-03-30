‘Not good’, ‘Makes sense’ – Plenty of Bolton Wanderers fans react to worrying club statement

Bolton Wanderers have issued an important update into the day-to-day running of the club after recent events called a temporary halt to EFL fixtures across the UK.

The Trotters are currently sat bottom of the League One table with ten games remaining this season, and it seems as though it’ll only be a matter of time before their relegation is confirmed.

The club’s owners have revealed that they have placed a number of their staff from the club and hotel onto the ‘furlough’ scheme, where the Government will cover 80% of their monthly wages.

“The club was effectively put into ‘hibernation’ in mid-March and the Hotel has now followed Government orders and closed its doors to all but key-workers of the emergency services.

“Of course, the potential length of the crisis will dictate the overall impact, but we must take all necessary steps to put a protective shield on both the Club and Hotel to ensure we come through the other side.

“With regards to these steps, we have placed a number of staff on ‘furlough’.”

Plenty of Bolton Wanderers supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on the current situation at the club after this statement.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

I fully support any decisions made. — June Tomlinson (@JVTomlinson) March 30, 2020

Very difficult decisions for everyone. Thanks for the update. Once in never out. — David Knowles (@BromleyCrossBoy) March 30, 2020

So sorry to hear the news, thoughts are with Emma and family. Stay safe all. Thank you for the update on our club. You are all working hard for our club in such difficult and uncertain times ❤️ — Jane McGregor (@JaneLH75) March 30, 2020

Makes sense it is a business after all. Better than the alternative — Sammy P (@poppypscupcakes) March 30, 2020

No other alternative unfortunately — Stephen Smith (@Stesmith1992) March 30, 2020

Makes complete sense! Better than mass redundancies! At least the government pat’s wages instead of the club. This may just save a lot of clubs and then everyone will have a job to go back to afterwards! — Adam Smith (@smithadamj) March 30, 2020

Not good — mike bamber (@MikeBamber4) March 30, 2020

Wonderful 🤦‍♂️ — Martin Johnson (@jonnos32) March 30, 2020

Keep going everyone, we're proud of everything you're doing. We'll be there for you at the end of all this ♥️ — Marc (@Marc_505) March 30, 2020

Sad news. Thoughts go out to Emma & her family — Lion of Vienna Suite (@LionOfViennaSte) March 30, 2020

