“Not good enough to play in the Championship” – QPR fan pundit discusses surprising player decision

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers fell to a disappointing 3-0 defeat at home to Burnley on Sunday, making it four defeats in a row.

Whilst the R’s will feel the scoreline was harsh, with key decisions also going against them in big moment, it was a disappointing display under caretaker boss Paul Hall.

The coach was handed the job on a temporary basis after Michael Beale’s departure, with Neil Critchley not announced at this point.

Hall made one surprising call for the game, as George Thomas was handed a rare start but it didn’t really work as he was replaced at half-time.

And, FLW pundit Louis couldn’t believe Thomas featured, as he was adamant the 25-year-old just isn’t good enough.

“I have no idea why George Thomas was starting at home against the league leaders. He hasn’t been seen for month let alone weeks and even when he has been on the bench he hadn’t come on.

“I’ve spoken about him a few times and it’s clear, it’s evident, it’s so obvious he is not good enough to play in the Championship. It’s not like he’s been given one or two opportunities, he’s been given a lot of chances now, even under Mark Warburton.

“He’s never shown anything, I think this is his third season at QPR and he hasn’t scored one goal in all competitions. You’ve got a player like Taylor Richards on the bench, who has impressed when given a chance, so God knows why he wasn’t starting and Thomas was.

“The only reason I can think of is that Paul Hall had a week or so with the players and Thomas must’ve trained well and he thought let’s give him a go. But then he got hooked at half-time and it wasn’t a surprise.

“I’d be surprised if he’s at the club in January but if he is he’ll probably end up going on a free transfer in the summer. He hasn’t got a future at QPR, that’s for sure.”

The verdict

This is a brutal assessment but the reality is that most QPR fans will agree with the points that have been made.

Unfortunately for Hall, he’s had a very tough time of things in the capital and there are players who you would expect to be ahead of him in the pecking order with the R’s.

But, Critchley’s appointment offers a fresh start for the group and it’s now down to the players to impress in training to get in his XI moving forward.

