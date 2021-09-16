Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Not good enough’, ‘Sunday League’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to display from 26-y/o in Middlesbrough loss

Nottingham Forest’s tough season continued as they were beaten 2-0 by Middlesbrough at the City Ground last night.

Given the dismal run, Chris Hughton decided to make a significant change for the visit of Boro, with Ethan Horvath replacing Brice Samba in goal after the stopper once again failed to convince against Cardiff over the weekend.

This was Horvath’s first league appearance since joining in the summer, although he had impressed in the League Cup.

However, it was a night to forget for the 26-year-old, with his extremely heavy touch gifting Onel Hernandez the crucial second goal in the second half.

Whilst he made some decent saves, the American didn’t look comfortable with the ball at his feet all game, with his error punished.

As you would expect, fans were not pleased with the keeper, or the rest of the team for that matter, and Horvath came in for criticism after the game. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


