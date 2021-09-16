‘Not good enough’, ‘Sunday League’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to display from 26-y/o in Middlesbrough loss

Nottingham Forest’s tough season continued as they were beaten 2-0 by Middlesbrough at the City Ground last night.

Given the dismal run, Chris Hughton decided to make a significant change for the visit of Boro, with Ethan Horvath replacing Brice Samba in goal after the stopper once again failed to convince against Cardiff over the weekend.

This was Horvath’s first league appearance since joining in the summer, although he had impressed in the League Cup.

However, it was a night to forget for the 26-year-old, with his extremely heavy touch gifting Onel Hernandez the crucial second goal in the second half.

Whilst he made some decent saves, the American didn’t look comfortable with the ball at his feet all game, with his error punished.

24 questions about some of Nottingham Forest’s best ever forwards – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 24 Robert Earnshaw joined the club from which side? West Brom Norwich City Derby Cardiff

As you would expect, fans were not pleased with the keeper, or the rest of the team for that matter, and Horvath came in for criticism after the game. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Horvath looks Sunday league, get Smith in #nffc — Bradley Martin (@BradWMartin1) September 15, 2021

Horvath looks a hell of a player. Great scouting system we’ve got going up there. #NFFC — Tom Whalley (@Tom_Whalley) September 15, 2021

Horvath has looked really nervous on every backpass yet #nffc insist on putting him under pressure. He ain't good enough. Neither is Hughton. #hughtonout pic.twitter.com/njpmUKliuL — 🗣️ Patrick (@Number1_Patrick) September 15, 2021

I'm not blaming Horvath, but he's not good enough. Saw that in the cup games. He nearly gave Boro a goal first half and then obviously did in the end. Samba may have lost interest but he's better than the yank.#nffc — Rob (@dogsnobrob) September 15, 2021

I did feel sorry for Horvath tonight. Thrown in at the deep end on his league debut in what was a must win home game. Huge pressure to keep a clean sheet. Knew full well he’d be scrutinised for any errors. Hopefully hasn’t knocked his confidence too much. 💪#NFFC — 𝗧𝗼𝗺 𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲 (@_TomHome) September 15, 2021