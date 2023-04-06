David Prutton believes that Huddersfield Town will pick up another valuable point to help them in their quest to survive this season when they face Watford away from home on Friday.

Neil Warnock has made a big impact

The Terriers were written off a few weeks ago, but the appointment of Neil Warnock has worked a treat. The experienced boss has inspired the side, and back-to-back wins in their past two games, including a magnificent victory over Middlesbrough, means only goal difference keeps Huddersfield in the bottom three.

Therefore, they will head to Vicarage Road full of confidence, and they will face a Watford side struggling. A run of one win in four under new boss Chris Wilder means they are six points away from the play-off places, and they were deservedly beaten by rivals Luton Town last time out.

And, writing in his Sky Sports column, pundit Prutton feels it will be another game without a win for the hosts.

“Watford simply were not good enough at Luton last week, and Chris Wilder admitted as much after the game. They play-offs are slipping out of reach.

“All of a sudden Huddersfield look more than capable of staying up. What a couple of wins it has been either side of the international break. Neil Warnock is waving his wand again, and I will back them to pick up another valuable point here. 1-1.”

Watford can take encouragement from the fact they won the reverse fixture 2-0, thanks to a Joao Pedro double, although a lot has changed since then, not least the two managers of the club.

Crucial fixture for Watford & Huddersfield

The reality is that Watford need to pick up three points to keep their faint hopes of winning promotion alive. Wilder was brought in to guide the side back to the top-flight, but he hasn’t managed to make the impact he would’ve wanted. Of course, the problems run deeper at Watford, but there’s still a lot of quality in the group.

Meanwhile, for Huddersfield, they will just want to keep getting points on the board, and they would no doubt take a draw if offered one right now. However, the transformation under Warnock, combined with Watford’s struggles, means they will feel a win is possible.

So, it’s an intriguing game for many reasons, and there really is a lot riding on this game, as Prutton says. His 1-1 prediction seems sensible, and whilst there could be a winner, you would expect a very close game.