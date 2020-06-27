‘Not good enough’ – Plenty of West Brom fans fume over one player’s performance in defeat v Brentford

West Brom missed out on the opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the Championship table on Friday evening, as they fell to narrow 1-0 defeat to promotion rivals Brentford at Griffin Park.

Ollie Watkins scored the only goal of the game after 16 minutes, as he turned in Josh Dasilva’s effort to score his 23rd goal of the season.

Slaven Bilic’s side were far from their best, and only had one notable chance, which came from Kenneth Zohore, who struck the woodwork from distance with a curling effort.

Zohore replaced Hal Robson-Kanu at half-time for the Baggies, with the former Reading striker struggling for a positive run of form in front of goal at a crucial stage of this year’s campaign.

West Brom have failed to score in their last four league matches, which will certainly make for concerning reading for Bilic heading into the final seven matches of their season.

Plenty of West Brom fans took to social media to issue their thoughts on Robson-Kanu’s poor showing on Friday evening.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

One thing lockdown has done is turned Hal Robson Kanu back into Hal Robson Kanu #WBA — Carl Alexander (@CarlAlexander74) June 26, 2020

Don’t know what the answer is but Kanu Austin and Zahore are not good enough to lead the line. #WBA — David Healy (@davehealy1) June 26, 2020

Livermore has turned back into his old self. Unfit and overweight. Sawyers has got worse since the season has gone on. Phillips should be nowhere near the squad, lost all his pace and HAS to do 10 step overs. Robson Kanu is not a footballer. Never has been. #wba — SamJIndex (@SamJIndex) June 26, 2020

Sawyers, Phillips and Kanu have to be dropped. Sawyers slows it too much, Phillips just hasn’t turned up and Kanu appears to have returned to old. Hate to say it but I’d sooner see Zohore given a run, he the only striker with pace and mobility we have on the books. #WBA — Nathan Rushton (@Nathan_Rushton) June 26, 2020

Why Bilic chooses to pick that fossil Kanu over Austin is beyond me! Clueless! #wba #BrentfordFC — Dan Cooper (@Cuupdog) June 26, 2020

9 men v 11 when kanu and phillips play — 𝕯𝖔𝖚𝖇𝖑𝖊𝖘 🥃 (@Daaaannnn_) June 26, 2020

Playing with Robson Kanu upfront is like having 10 men. Toothless going forward and unorganised at the back. If we play like this well be spending another season in the championship — Ray bloody Purchase (@WbaJosh) June 26, 2020

Got to ask. What does kanu actually do? We have players who can press better. We have players who can score more goals. We have player who can pass the ball better. So why do we persist with kanu? — Jack Starkey (@JackStarkey5) June 26, 2020

Going nowhere playing like this with the likes of Phillips,Sawyers and Kanu still in the side — Ade Bourne (@IBourneWBA) June 26, 2020

Absolute joke of a performance, Slav got his team selection wrong yet again, what does he see in Kanu and Phillips. Get Zohore or Robinson up front and get Grosicki on wing — Dan Sherriff🇷🇺 (@SherriffWBA) June 26, 2020