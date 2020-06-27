Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Not good enough’ – Plenty of West Brom fans fume over one player’s performance in defeat v Brentford

Published

9 mins ago

on

West Brom missed out on the opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the Championship table on Friday evening, as they fell to narrow 1-0 defeat to promotion rivals Brentford at Griffin Park. 

Ollie Watkins scored the only goal of the game after 16 minutes, as he turned in Josh Dasilva’s effort to score his 23rd goal of the season.

Slaven Bilic’s side were far from their best, and only had one notable chance, which came from Kenneth Zohore, who struck the woodwork from distance with a curling effort.

Zohore replaced Hal Robson-Kanu at half-time for the Baggies, with the former Reading striker struggling for a positive run of form in front of goal at a crucial stage of this year’s campaign.

West Brom have failed to score in their last four league matches, which will certainly make for concerning reading for Bilic heading into the final seven matches of their season.

Plenty of West Brom fans took to social media to issue their thoughts on Robson-Kanu’s poor showing on Friday evening.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


