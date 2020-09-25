Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Cardiff City

‘Not good enough’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans aren’t pleased amid rumoured interest in forward

Published

9 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly interested in signing Cardiff City’s Callum Paterson according to Yorkshire Live. 

Paterson has struggled for game time with the Bluebirds this season, which has led to the Owls registering their interest in striking a deal to bring him to Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday remain bottom of the Championship table after the opening two matches of the season, but they are unbeaten after a win over Cardiff and a goalless draw against Watford.

Have Sheffield Wednesday ever loaned out these players? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 9

Has Liam Palmer ever been loaned out?

So, there is plenty of reasons to be optimistic for Sheffield Wednesday supporters, as they hope to see their side survive in the second-tier this term.

Owls boss Garry Monk is light on options in attacking areas though, with Jordan Rhodes being the only recognised senior option in attack this season.

But with the club locked in talks with Cardiff over a deal to sign Paterson, Monk could soon have that problem addressed.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on the club’s rumoured interest in Paterson.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Not good enough’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans aren’t pleased amid rumoured interest in forward

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: