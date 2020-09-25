‘Not good enough’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans aren’t pleased amid rumoured interest in forward

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly interested in signing Cardiff City’s Callum Paterson according to Yorkshire Live.

Paterson has struggled for game time with the Bluebirds this season, which has led to the Owls registering their interest in striking a deal to bring him to Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday remain bottom of the Championship table after the opening two matches of the season, but they are unbeaten after a win over Cardiff and a goalless draw against Watford.

So, there is plenty of reasons to be optimistic for Sheffield Wednesday supporters, as they hope to see their side survive in the second-tier this term.

Owls boss Garry Monk is light on options in attacking areas though, with Jordan Rhodes being the only recognised senior option in attack this season.

But with the club locked in talks with Cardiff over a deal to sign Paterson, Monk could soon have that problem addressed.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on the club’s rumoured interest in Paterson.

I'm convinced he's a right back who is used as a striker at times. Strange signing for Wednesday. — hibees (Alan) (@cabbage0762) September 25, 2020

He can play everywhere apparently and has scored goals at this level — James Ratcliffe (@YorkshireJr) September 25, 2020

Another player who doesn't score goals. People will say he's a utility man. We need goal scorers not utility men. — Ben (@owlsfan83) September 25, 2020

Slightly underwhelming Dom. We need an actual striker, not a utility player — ً (@ERASEY0URS0CIAL) September 25, 2020

Feel like this is an odd signing. — Matty yelnats (@MatthewStanle19) September 25, 2020

Think we are being to run out of options, if this the route Wednesday are going to take — Fion Duffield (@fionduffield) September 25, 2020

Please, no. Not good enough. — Andy Markham (@markham86) September 25, 2020

Please no. — gilly (@gillyno9_gill) September 25, 2020

Oldest 25 year old in the world btw, looks about 48 — Luke (@lukekocura) September 25, 2020

Be a fantastic bit of business from #swfc https://t.co/ho3IAZPq5b — Sheffield Wednesday Talk (@sheffield_talk) September 25, 2020

I’d be so happy with this !!! https://t.co/GjI1pLafak — Caulkett (@Caulkett92) September 25, 2020