‘Not good enough’, ‘Out of his depth’ – These QPR fans slam key figure after latest setback

Queens Park Rangers’ dismal form continued as they were comfortably beaten by Swansea at home this afternoon.

That extended the R’s winless run to eight games, and they now sit just four points above the relegation zone, with several of the teams below them having a game in hand.

Therefore, the fans are understandably losing patience with boss Mark Warburton, who hasn’t transformed the club in the way that many would’ve hoped.

Whilst the Londoners had more of the ball against the Swans, they struggled to create clear cut chances, as goals from Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe sealed the points for the visitors.

In total, QPR managed just one shot on target, in what was a frustrating afternoon.

Quiz: Did these 20 things happen to QPR in 2020?

1 of 20 They appointed Mark Warburton as manager Yes No

As you would expect, the latest loss prompted an angry response from the support, with many calling for the manager to go as they gear up for what could be a relegation fight.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

I have been saying it for months. Warburton is clueless and totally out of his depth. I would be genuinely amazed if he isn't out tonight — Me Nobody Else (@MeNobodyElse1) December 26, 2020

I don’t think there’s a manager out there who could save this shite. The squad has zero quality or depth. — Russell Maynard (@MrRussellmyn) December 26, 2020

One shot on target absloute joke started two upfront no wingers . — kevin davis (@DKevinas) December 26, 2020

If you do not get rid of the manager /coach then you will be letting us go down to First Division, he is simply not good enough ,full stop.. — michael bass (@1972madmike32) December 26, 2020

8 matches without a win now. Surly he's going now — Tom Gilson (@BantaTom6) December 26, 2020

Bye Warbs cheers for everything — Andrew McLintock (@mclintocka9) December 26, 2020

Surely that’s warburton done now — Archie (@archie5552) December 26, 2020

Give Warbs that P45 tonight — Liam (@QPRLiam) December 26, 2020