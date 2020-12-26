Do Not Sell My Personal Information
QPR

‘Not good enough’, ‘Out of his depth’ – These QPR fans slam key figure after latest setback

Published

10 mins ago

on

Queens Park Rangers’ dismal form continued as they were comfortably beaten by Swansea at home this afternoon.

That extended the R’s winless run to eight games, and they now sit just four points above the relegation zone, with several of the teams below them having a game in hand.

Therefore, the fans are understandably losing patience with boss Mark Warburton, who hasn’t transformed the club in the way that many would’ve hoped.

Whilst the Londoners had more of the ball against the Swans, they struggled to create clear cut chances, as goals from Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe sealed the points for the visitors.

In total, QPR managed just one shot on target, in what was a frustrating afternoon.

As you would expect, the latest loss prompted an angry response from the support, with many calling for the manager to go as they gear up for what could be a relegation fight.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


Article title: ‘Not good enough’, ‘Out of his depth’ – These QPR fans slam key figure after latest setback

