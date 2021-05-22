‘Not good enough’, ‘Off you go’ – These Bournemouth fans lay the blame at one man’s feet following play-off defeat

After holding a one goal advantage going into the second leg of their play-off semi-final with Brentford, AFC Bournemouth collapsed after taking an early lead at the Brentford Community Stadium.

A piece of shambolic Bees defending let the dangerous Arnaut Danjuma clear on goal after just five minutes and the Belgian slotted home to give Bournemouth a two goal advantage on aggregate.

It wouldn’t last that way for long though, as a penalty from Ivan Toney on 16 minutes reduced the arrears before the real turning point came on 28 minutes.

Ex-Brentford centre-back Chris Mepham made a crucial mistake and after bringing down Bryan Mbeumo he was sent off, leaving the Cherries with a man disadvantage for over an hour.

And Brentford having that extra man proved to be a real catalyst as Vitaly Janelt levelled the contest on 50 minutes, and after piling on all the pressure in the second half, Thomas Frank’s side finally took the lead in the tie through Marcus Forss with nine minutes to go.

The loss means a second season in the Championship for Bournemouth, and questions are being asked of Jonathan Woodgate after some of the substitutes he made in the match.

He had to withdraw an attacking player for a defensive option in Diego Rico when Mepham departed, and it was the talented David Brooks who was sacrificed.

Woodgate made a very defensive substitution though just minutes before Brentford ended up scoring their third, with wing-back Jack Stacey coming on for striker Dominic Solanke.

Cherries fans were left less-than impressed with the game management and Woodgate is copping some serious criticism.

#afcb this season is on the board for the wrong appointment. Woodgate proved that had the right person got the job we would have easily got promoted automatically — the_afcb_fanpage (@theafcbfanpage) May 22, 2021

Woodgate off you go mate! #afcb — Phil Watkins (@pww8afcb) May 22, 2021

Woodgate took us no further forward. Mepham a walking disaster and proved it today Club needs completing gutting and start again #afcb https://t.co/eQSONyb3wQ — Minty (@minty_9) May 22, 2021

I honestly believed we would struggle over two games vs Brentford. This team has no 2nd gear. Woodgate isn't the answer. Time to clear out.#afcb — The Ginger Bear (@tragic_velvet) May 22, 2021

Woodgate shown he’s not good enough , mepham less said the better and billing is the laziest player #afcb — Adam 💮 (@AfcbAdam) May 22, 2021

P45 for Woodgate game plan over 2 legs not good enough. — Mark Kingham (@kingham24) May 22, 2021

The end of Woodgate's tenure as manager cant come soon enough!

He has showed such lack of faith in the academy players, It's quite astounding really, there are some really great players in there but they don't get the opportunity to show it. @afcbournemouth @AFCB_Academy — lally.. (@alexlane92) May 22, 2021