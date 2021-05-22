Do Not Sell My Personal Information
AFC Bournemouth

‘Not good enough’, ‘Off you go’ – These Bournemouth fans lay the blame at one man’s feet following play-off defeat

After holding a one goal advantage going into the second leg of their play-off semi-final with Brentford, AFC Bournemouth collapsed after taking an early lead at the Brentford Community Stadium.

A piece of shambolic Bees defending let the dangerous Arnaut Danjuma clear on goal after just five minutes and the Belgian slotted home to give Bournemouth a two goal advantage on aggregate.

It wouldn’t last that way for long though, as a penalty from Ivan Toney on 16 minutes reduced the arrears before the real turning point came on 28 minutes.

Ex-Brentford centre-back Chris Mepham made a crucial mistake and after bringing down Bryan Mbeumo he was sent off, leaving the Cherries with a man disadvantage for over an hour.

And Brentford having that extra man proved to be a real catalyst as Vitaly Janelt levelled the contest on 50 minutes, and after piling on all the pressure in the second half, Thomas Frank’s side finally took the lead in the tie through Marcus Forss with nine minutes to go.

The loss means a second season in the Championship for Bournemouth, and questions are being asked of Jonathan Woodgate after some of the substitutes he made in the match.

He had to withdraw an attacking player for a defensive option in Diego Rico when Mepham departed, and it was the talented David Brooks who was sacrificed.

Woodgate made a very defensive substitution though just minutes before Brentford ended up scoring their third, with wing-back Jack Stacey coming on for striker Dominic Solanke.

Cherries fans were left less-than impressed with the game management and Woodgate is copping some serious criticism.


