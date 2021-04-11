Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Not good enough’, ‘Must go’ – Sheffield Wednesday man comes in for fierce criticism from these fans after QPR loss

Published

7 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday lost 4-1 to QPR yesterday, leaving the Owls seven points from safety with just six games to play.

Whilst the scoreline looks a hammering, the Yorkshire side did compete for large parts, and they appeared to be in the ascendancy after Josh Windass had equalised.

However, Stefan Johansen scored the crucial third goal, which keeper Joe Wildsmith would’ve been unhappy about.

Even though the strike from the Norwegian took a deflection, the Owls stopper didn’t cover himself in glory, as he got a hand on the ball but it still squirmed in.

Keeping faith with the 25-year-old was a bold call from Darren Moore as Keiren Westwood is now available, but the Irishman had to watch on as Wednesday fell to defeat.

And, it’s fair to say that it’s not a decision that the fans agree with. Here we look at some of the reaction to Wildsmith’s performance from Twitter…


