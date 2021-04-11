‘Not good enough’, ‘Must go’ – Sheffield Wednesday man comes in for fierce criticism from these fans after QPR loss

Sheffield Wednesday lost 4-1 to QPR yesterday, leaving the Owls seven points from safety with just six games to play.

Whilst the scoreline looks a hammering, the Yorkshire side did compete for large parts, and they appeared to be in the ascendancy after Josh Windass had equalised.

However, Stefan Johansen scored the crucial third goal, which keeper Joe Wildsmith would’ve been unhappy about.

Even though the strike from the Norwegian took a deflection, the Owls stopper didn’t cover himself in glory, as he got a hand on the ball but it still squirmed in.

Keeping faith with the 25-year-old was a bold call from Darren Moore as Keiren Westwood is now available, but the Irishman had to watch on as Wednesday fell to defeat.

And, it’s fair to say that it’s not a decision that the fans agree with. Here we look at some of the reaction to Wildsmith’s performance from Twitter…

Play your best players #swfc managers!!!! We all knew Wildsmith would drop a clanger the moment Westwood was on bench despite being fit. Every time. — RocketOwl (@RocketOwl1986) April 10, 2021

I'm sorry to say this, as they both came through the academy, but neither Wildsmith or Dawson are good enough to be a Number 1 for #swfc. If/When Westwood leaves in the summer we desperately need a new goalkeeper. JW & CD are 25 years old and going backwards. — Lee Fisher (@LeeJFisher1) April 10, 2021

#swfc Harsh – 2 and a half goalkeeper errors – a clear pen denied, and their final goal was offside – Wildsmith must go — martyn ware (@martynware) April 10, 2021

You need your subs to make an impact and ours do, unfortunately it’s a negative one! As for the goalkeeper situation, if Westwood is fit then get him in because Wildsmith is miles off it. On to the next one #swfc — Ben Martin (@bennomartin83) April 10, 2021

Why wildsmith played over Westwood today I have no idea 🤷‍♂️ #swfc — jamie clarke (@___Jam____) April 10, 2021

Wednesday have played some nice stuff. We’ve been undone by wildsmith. #swfc — Darren Townsend (@DTowny85) April 10, 2021

Woeful today. I’m all for wildsmith normally but he has been dire #swfc — ChrisThomasLuke (@Chris_TLT) April 10, 2021

Can we take off our blue tinted academy glasses off and just accept that Dawson and Wildsmith are both not good enough. Cheers.#swfc — Daniel Sanders (@DanPeterSanders) April 10, 2021