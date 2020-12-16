Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Not good enough’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to 27-year-old’s performance v Nottingham Forest

Published

8 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday fans have taken to social media to slam the performance of midfielder Joey Pelupessy in their 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

The Owls slipped seven points from safety after goals from Yuri Ribeiro and Lewis Grabban handed the Hillsborough outfit their fourth consecutive Championship loss.

Wednesday managed just one shot on target throughout the 90 minutes, and didn’t register a single attempt on the Forest goal during the second-half, in what was the latest in an ever-growing list of lacklusture performances from the Owls since the arrival of Tony Pulis.

Not only did the result see Sheffield Wednesday remain on the foot of the Championship standings, but it was an ninth game without winning – their worst run since going 11 matches from September-November 2014.

But whilst there were several disappointing showings from Wednesday, the Hillsborough faithful were particularly angry with Pelupessy – with many shocked to see the midfielder complete the full 90 minutes, whilst the likes of Josh Windass were replaced with the score at 1-0.

Owls supporters had their say on the Dutchman’s performance on Twitter:


