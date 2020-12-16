‘Not good enough’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to 27-year-old’s performance v Nottingham Forest

Sheffield Wednesday fans have taken to social media to slam the performance of midfielder Joey Pelupessy in their 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

The Owls slipped seven points from safety after goals from Yuri Ribeiro and Lewis Grabban handed the Hillsborough outfit their fourth consecutive Championship loss.

Wednesday managed just one shot on target throughout the 90 minutes, and didn’t register a single attempt on the Forest goal during the second-half, in what was the latest in an ever-growing list of lacklusture performances from the Owls since the arrival of Tony Pulis.

Not only did the result see Sheffield Wednesday remain on the foot of the Championship standings, but it was an ninth game without winning – their worst run since going 11 matches from September-November 2014.

But whilst there were several disappointing showings from Wednesday, the Hillsborough faithful were particularly angry with Pelupessy – with many shocked to see the midfielder complete the full 90 minutes, whilst the likes of Josh Windass were replaced with the score at 1-0.

Owls supporters had their say on the Dutchman’s performance on Twitter:

Personally it still rages me. Odubajo raged me. Bannan rages me when he can't beat the first man with corners. Pelupessy rages me when he can't do anything. I don't understand how people can lose interest completely. Either that or I'm an angry person. 🤷‍♂️ — Nathan Sensicall (@Jasper_s91) December 16, 2020

Joey Pelupessy!!! 😂😂😂😂 The worst footballer I think I’ve seen play for Wednesday. #SWFC — Barx (@sam31405869) December 15, 2020

Van aken not good enough

Lees past it

Wildsmith not good enough

Moses get gone

Pelupessy shouldnt be anywhere near#swfc — Reece Dickinson (@reecedicko) December 16, 2020

Pulis before you sign loads of worldies in Jan like Rory Delap, Please start picking the right players in the right formation and try and be positive..ps Pelupessy is not good enough #swfc — JM (@johnmcneil1983) December 15, 2020

You think pelupessy played well then? Please point out his key passes/interceptions in the game? — Danny Coates 🦉 (@danny_coates) December 15, 2020

How is Pelupessy still on this pitch at 1-0 down but Windass isn’t — Pearce Gudgeon (@Pearceg97) December 15, 2020

Pelupessy and Odabajo 🤣🤣#swfc — Matthew McCall (@mcCall_matthew) December 15, 2020

Has Pelupessy ever passed it forward. What an absolute mess we are in and one man to blame. Dejphon Chansiri. Brought the club to its knees through his own stubbornness and thinking he knows best. This is your legacy #swfc — Adam Milner (@adamtmilner) December 15, 2020