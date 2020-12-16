Sheffield Wednesday
‘Not good enough’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to 27-year-old’s performance v Nottingham Forest
Sheffield Wednesday fans have taken to social media to slam the performance of midfielder Joey Pelupessy in their 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.
The Owls slipped seven points from safety after goals from Yuri Ribeiro and Lewis Grabban handed the Hillsborough outfit their fourth consecutive Championship loss.
Not only did the result see Sheffield Wednesday remain on the foot of the Championship standings, but it was an ninth game without winning – their worst run since going 11 matches from September-November 2014.
But whilst there were several disappointing showings from Wednesday, the Hillsborough faithful were particularly angry with Pelupessy – with many shocked to see the midfielder complete the full 90 minutes, whilst the likes of Josh Windass were replaced with the score at 1-0.
Owls supporters had their say on the Dutchman’s performance on Twitter:
Personally it still rages me. Odubajo raged me. Bannan rages me when he can't beat the first man with corners. Pelupessy rages me when he can't do anything. I don't understand how people can lose interest completely. Either that or I'm an angry person. 🤷♂️
— Nathan Sensicall (@Jasper_s91) December 16, 2020
Joey Pelupessy!!! 😂😂😂😂
The worst footballer I think I’ve seen play for Wednesday. #SWFC
— Barx (@sam31405869) December 15, 2020
Van aken not good enough
Lees past it
Wildsmith not good enough
Moses get gone
Pelupessy shouldnt be anywhere near#swfc
— Reece Dickinson (@reecedicko) December 16, 2020
Pulis before you sign loads of worldies in Jan like Rory Delap, Please start picking the right players in the right formation and try and be positive..ps Pelupessy is not good enough #swfc
— JM (@johnmcneil1983) December 15, 2020
You think pelupessy played well then? Please point out his key passes/interceptions in the game?
— Danny Coates 🦉 (@danny_coates) December 15, 2020
How is Pelupessy still on this pitch at 1-0 down but Windass isn’t
— Pearce Gudgeon (@Pearceg97) December 15, 2020
Pelupessy and Odabajo 🤣🤣#swfc
— Matthew McCall (@mcCall_matthew) December 15, 2020
Has Pelupessy ever passed it forward. What an absolute mess we are in and one man to blame. Dejphon Chansiri. Brought the club to its knees through his own stubbornness and thinking he knows best. This is your legacy #swfc
— Adam Milner (@adamtmilner) December 15, 2020