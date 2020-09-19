Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

QPR

‘Not good enough’ – Many QPR fans deliver definitive verdict on 25-year-old

Published

8 mins ago

on

A lot of Queens Park Rangers supporters have been questioning whether goalkeeper Joe Lumley should retain his place in the starting line-up, after the keeper shipped three goals in the R’s 3-2 loss against Coventry City on Friday night.

Lumley featured 27 times in the Championship for QPR last season, with Liam Kelly being rotated with him at times by Warburton, but it had looked like the 25-year-old would have the number one position secured this term after keeping a clean sheet in their opening day win against Nottingham Forest.

Against Coventry though, QPR’s habit for conceding sloppy goals, which dented their aspirations last term was back on show. Lumley could arguably have done more to prevent Matt Godden’s header from going in at the far post for the Sky Blues’ equaliser on the night.

Quiz: Can you name where each of these 14 ex-QPR players are playing now?

1 of 14

Where is Matt Smith playing now?

In fairness to Lumley there was little he could have done to prevent either of Coventry’s other two goals, but with the R’s now having Seny Dieng back at the club following his impressive campaign at League One Doncaster Rovers last term, some fans are calling for a change between the sticks.

That extra competition for a place in the side will put even more pressure on Lumley to command his area better over the coming weeks, with the keeper needing to show that QPR can improve their defending and ability to keep teams at bay with him in goal rather than someone else.

Here then, we take a look at what QPR supporters made of Lumley’s performance on social media…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Not good enough’ – Many QPR fans deliver definitive verdict on 25-year-old

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: