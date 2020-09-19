‘Not good enough’ – Many QPR fans deliver definitive verdict on 25-year-old

A lot of Queens Park Rangers supporters have been questioning whether goalkeeper Joe Lumley should retain his place in the starting line-up, after the keeper shipped three goals in the R’s 3-2 loss against Coventry City on Friday night.

Lumley featured 27 times in the Championship for QPR last season, with Liam Kelly being rotated with him at times by Warburton, but it had looked like the 25-year-old would have the number one position secured this term after keeping a clean sheet in their opening day win against Nottingham Forest.

Against Coventry though, QPR’s habit for conceding sloppy goals, which dented their aspirations last term was back on show. Lumley could arguably have done more to prevent Matt Godden’s header from going in at the far post for the Sky Blues’ equaliser on the night.

Quiz: Can you name where each of these 14 ex-QPR players are playing now?

1 of 14 Where is Matt Smith playing now? Millwall Charlton West Ham Reading

In fairness to Lumley there was little he could have done to prevent either of Coventry’s other two goals, but with the R’s now having Seny Dieng back at the club following his impressive campaign at League One Doncaster Rovers last term, some fans are calling for a change between the sticks.

That extra competition for a place in the side will put even more pressure on Lumley to command his area better over the coming weeks, with the keeper needing to show that QPR can improve their defending and ability to keep teams at bay with him in goal rather than someone else.

Here then, we take a look at what QPR supporters made of Lumley’s performance on social media…

Feel bad for Lumley tbh. It wasn't all his fault but that doesn't mean that he is good enough. He's had a lot of chances and is too inconsistent. Not good enough at this level. But Wallace has a lot to answer for after today. #QPR — Joshua Nukem (@JoshyNewcombe) September 18, 2020

Lumley’s the worse keeper playing in the Championship. No question. #QPR https://t.co/Y5dOYRqnub — King of Zamunda (@HRHJaffeJoffer) September 18, 2020

Time to upgrade our goalkeeper, have long been a defender of Lumley but if we are to progress as a team we need to have a capable shot stopper #QPR — Jeffs #BLM (@Jeffsykins) September 18, 2020

Amos anonymous. Carroll played too safe! Wallace wouldn’t get in a pub team, and as for Lumley, he just doesn’t save anything! Get it on target and it’s a goal! Might as well play Smyth there! #QPR — Darren Pickard (@darrenpickard) September 18, 2020

How have we conceded 3 to that Coventry City side.. Poor.. Very poor.. Defence needs to step up and Lumley needs to be replaced.#QPR — Dan Jeffries (@Dan15Jeffries) September 18, 2020

#qpr Lumley and Wallace out — callum butcher (@callumbutcher3) September 18, 2020

Need a new Goalkeeper. Lumley makes so many mistakes. #QPR — Billy Spencer (@BillySpencer_97) September 18, 2020