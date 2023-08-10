Highlights Leeds United is facing a striker crisis with several key players injured at the start of the season.

The club is reportedly interested in signing West Ham's Michail Antonio, but FLW fan pundit Kris Smith believes he is not a good fit for the team.

Antonio wants to leave West Ham and has had discussions about signing for another club, but a move to Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq is reportedly off the table.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are currently in somewhat of a striker crisis, with most of their options ruled out through injury at the start of the 2023-24 Championship season.

Patrick Bamford and Georgino Rutter have been sidelined and young prospect Mateo Joseph is also on the treatment table too, and whilst Joe Gelhardt was fit and available it was Wilfried Gnonto who led the line against Cardiff City on Sunday in a 2-2 draw at Elland Road.

The Italy international has been utilised as more of a wide player since his 2022 arrival from Zurich so wouldn't be seen as a long-term option as a centre-forward, and injuries have meant that Daniel Farke's search for a new number nine has become even more desperate.

They have been linked with experienced West Ham forward Michail Antonio though, with Football Transfers claiming that both the Whites and Celtic are keen on doing a deal for the Jamaica international.

Antonio played 48 times for the Hammers last season, scoring 14 times, but only five of those goals came in the Premier League and it looks as though he could move on before the September 1 transfer deadline.

Would Michail Antonio be a good signing for Leeds United?

Kris Smith - FLW's Leeds fan pundit - does not think that Antonio would be a good fit at Elland Road and that in their pursuit of a striker, the hierarchy should look elsewhere.

"I think most Leeds fans would agree that we should really not be going anywhere near Michail Antonio this summer," Kris told Football League World.

"He can hold the ball up well and he does know where the back of the net is, he scored 14 times in all competitions last season, but technically he's just not good enough for what we need and he's ageing as well at 33.

"I don't think he'd be able to cope with a 46-game season and the demands that we need we put on a striker, especially with Bamford being injury prone as well.

"And as well as that, he's going to cost us a decent chunk in wages for someone that doesn't look a stylistic fit for Farke, he doesn't look like could link up, he doesn't look like he'd be able to play on the shoulder - he's not that type of striker.

"It just seems like the complete opposite of what we would try to conduct for a striker signing."

What is Michail Antonio's current situation at West Ham?

Even though he started a lot towards the back end of the 2022-23 Premier League season for the Hammers and the sale of Gianluca Scamacca leaving the club short up-front, Antonio reportedly wants to leave the London Stadium.

Antonio has less than one year remaining on his contract at West Ham, and even though he has an optional extension that the club could trigger to keep him until June 2025, it's unlikely that this will be utilised.

The 33-year-old reportedly held preliminary talks about signing for Steven Gerrard's new Saudi outfit Al-Ettifaq, according to The Times, but a move has not transpired, with the Daily Mail claiming that the move is now off the table.