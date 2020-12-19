Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Cardiff City

‘Not good enough’, ‘How many chances will he get?’ – These Cardiff fans criticise player’s poor performance v Norwich

After getting back to winning ways with a late salvo in midweek against Birmingham City, Cardiff slipped to a loss, this time away at Norwich City.

Against a team that contained the likes of Max Aarons and Emi Buendia, both of whom are reportedly wanted by top tier clubs, it was always going to be tough for the Bluebirds, especially with top scorer Kieffer Moore missing.

The stats showed it to be a pretty even game in terms of shots, but Norwich as ever dominated the possession, with Daniel Farke wanting his team to play patiently with a short passing style.

It was the aforementioned Buendia who opened the scoring after 20 minutes, the Argentinian attacker firing in beautifully from outside the area.

And it was another effort from range that sealed the victory for the Canaries, as the returning Todd Cantwell struck beyond Neil Etheridge in the Cardiff goal to make it 2-0 and strengthen Norwich’s hand at the top of the Championship.

Cardiff fans probably could have blamed a lot of things for the loss, and it clearly didn’t help that their talisman is spending time on the sidelines, but any team at this level will struggle to deal with Norwich this season.

One particular player has come in for criticism though and that is centre half Curtis Nelson.

The ever-present Nelson was singled out for a poor performance and with Leicester loanee Filip Benkovic waiting in the wings, it may be his time to drop out of the first team in-place of the Croat.

Check out some of the responses to Nelson’s outing today.


