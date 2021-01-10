Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Not good enough,’ ‘Get rid’ – Many Watford fans hammer 29-y/o following Manchester United loss

3 mins ago

A number of Watford fans have been bemoaning the performance of Andre Gray during the Hornets’ narrow 1-0 defeat at Manchester United in the FA Cup third round.

Watford went into the game hoping to cause a real cup upset against one of the form teams in the Premier League, and they gave a good account of themselves especially defensively. However, they lacked that cutting edge in the final third and the ability to convert the few opportunities that they were able to create.

One player who struggled in that regard was Gray, who struggled to make a real impact on the game throughout and managed just 21 touches of the ball. The 29-year-old was also guilty of missing one of the Hornets’ best chances and lost possession on seven occasions (Sofascore). That in the end was one of the main reasons why they ended up on the wrong side of the result.

The forward has struggled so far this campaign in the Championship to prove that he should be one of the Hornets’ main choices upfront. The 29-year-old needs to improve his form if he is going to be able to keep his place in the starting line-up moving forwards and help to fire the club towards promotion.

Many Watford fans were suggesting that Gray is not good enough to lead the line for them, with some even suggesting that the Hornets should be looking to replace him.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


