A number of Watford fans have been bemoaning the performance of Andre Gray during the Hornets’ narrow 1-0 defeat at Manchester United in the FA Cup third round.

Watford went into the game hoping to cause a real cup upset against one of the form teams in the Premier League, and they gave a good account of themselves especially defensively. However, they lacked that cutting edge in the final third and the ability to convert the few opportunities that they were able to create.

One player who struggled in that regard was Gray, who struggled to make a real impact on the game throughout and managed just 21 touches of the ball. The 29-year-old was also guilty of missing one of the Hornets’ best chances and lost possession on seven occasions (Sofascore). That in the end was one of the main reasons why they ended up on the wrong side of the result.

Did Watford sign each of these 14 players for more or less than £1 million?

1 of 14 Steve Kabba from Sheffield United More than £1million Less than £1million

The forward has struggled so far this campaign in the Championship to prove that he should be one of the Hornets’ main choices upfront. The 29-year-old needs to improve his form if he is going to be able to keep his place in the starting line-up moving forwards and help to fire the club towards promotion.

Many Watford fans were suggesting that Gray is not good enough to lead the line for them, with some even suggesting that the Hornets should be looking to replace him.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Not a bad performance I guess. No chance of scoring though. Gray absent again #watfordfc — Jack Moneypenny 🐝 (@JackMoneypenny) January 9, 2021

Performance was fine. Zinckernagel impressed, Sema did well when he came on. Issues were further reinforced; gray not good enough, Chalobah wasn’t great. I beg we get someone in this week #watfordfc — Sam Ucko🐝 (@Sam_ucko) January 9, 2021

Well that could have been a lot worse, but we need players who can score goals and Andre Gray is not that.#FACup #WatfordFC #MUNWAT — Karen Barker 💙 (@Kiai_Kas) January 9, 2021

Compared to some of our performances in the Championship, overall it’s been pretty good. Having a better player than Gray could have made all the difference. Until he headed wide, I forgot he was on the pitch. #watfordfc — Kevin Henderson (@kevhenderson) January 9, 2021

Gave a good account of ourselves tonight. Was fairly decent for the most part, just had a slow start. Impressed with Bachmann and the backline and good to see Hughes back in action. Just lack that threat up front, Gray needs to be shipped. All focus on the leauge now. #watfordfc — Aidan 🐝 (@aidyhogwfc) January 9, 2021

Quite enjoyed the game. New fella looked decent and will be an asset. Hate slating players but Gray looked like he'd won a competition to play. #WatfordFC — Grant Newman (@Newman_81) January 9, 2021

Played alight, but never looked remotely threatening. Need to get rid of Gray and get an actual striker. #watfordfc #MUNWAT — Rob McGowan (@RobMcGowan4) January 9, 2021