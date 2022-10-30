“Not good enough for League One” – Charlton Athletic figure slams referee following 4-4 draw v Ipswich Town

Perhaps one of the most exciting matches in EFL history took place on Saturday afternoon as Charlton Athletic and Ipswich Town – two ex-Premier League sides – battled out a 4-4 draw at The Valley in League One.

The Tractor Boys had gone 2-0 ahead in the second half in a result which looked to send them back to the summit of the third tier, but a fightback from the Addicks saw the contest levelled at 2-2 on 76 minutes.

However, goals from Freddie Ladapo and Sam Morsy one and four minutes into injury time looked to have sealed a remarkable 4-2 victory on the road for Kieran McKenna’s side, but there was a further twist still to come.

Terell Thomas bundled in what looked to be a consolation goal six minutes deep into stoppage time on his Athletic league debut, and just as Ipswich thought they were home and hosed, George Dobson popped up with a header in the 99th minute to break the hearts of the thousands of fans that had travelled from Suffolk to make it 4-4.

Charlton spent most of the second half without their head coach Ben Garner on the touchline as he was dismissed by referee Josh Smith for what can only be assumed as either foul and abusive language or dissent following his reaction to the decision to award Ipswich a free-kick in the lead up to their second goal of the afternoon.

Post-match, Garner made his feelings very clear after watching his side perform a miraculous comeback, in a rant that will most likely see him slapped with a fine or touchline ban.

“They need to look at themselves,” Garner said of the match officials on the day, per London News Online.

“It was like being back at school with the fourth official, every time I tried to speak to him it was like a kid saying he’s going to tell his mum about you. Just stand up and have a conversation – be a man.

“It’s probably a ban and a fine, I don’t know, I’ve never been sent off before.

“I don’t want that to overshadow what was such an incredible team effort and incredible atmosphere here this afternoon.

“I don’t need a replay. He gets all of the ball – a perfectly-timed tackle (for Ipswich’s second goal). And for the cross he is a yard offside. You can’t get those decisions wrong. There are livelihoods on the line. How much effort we’re giving and the standard of refereeing is nowhere near good enough.

“The referee today spent most of the time before the game telling my staff that he’s a Championship referee. The EFL need to look at that, if that’s the case. He’s not good enough for League One.”

The Verdict

Garner is probably going to be reprimanded for his actions and words, but match officials should not be immune from criticism.

Looking at the highlights, Garner perhaps has a legitimate point when it comes to Ipswich’s second goal, but it appears that his sending off and subsequent rousing of the home supporters worked to an extent.

Charlton ended up getting back into the game and even though they slipped behind once again in stoppage time, the squad showed great character to secure a point in the end.

Now though, it is likely that they will be without their manager on the touchline for a match or two if he is punished for his comments, which when you look at history, it tells you that that is the most likely form of action.