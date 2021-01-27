Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol City

‘Not good enough’, ‘Embarrassing’ – These Huddersfield fans were not impressed with one man in Bristol City defeat

Published

1 hour ago

on

It was a bad night for Huddersfield Town on Tuesday, as they were beaten 2-1 by Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

Things started badly for the Terriers, with a quickfire double from Famara Diedhiou putting the hosts well in control of the game by the midway point of the second half.

Carlos Corberan’s side did pull one back through Juninho Bacuna after the break, but that was not enough to prevent the visitors from slipping to an fifth straight defeat in all competitions.

Understandably, plenty of Huddersfield fans were far from impressed as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on that game, and one man who came in for a considerable amount of criticism, was Fraizer Campbell.

With the Terriers looking for a way into the game, Campbell missed a number of chances to do that for his side, with WhoScored reporting that of the six shots the striker had at Ashton Gate, only one was on target.

That is something that did not go unnoticed by a number of members of Huddersfield’s fanbase, and here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the 33-year-old’s performance.


