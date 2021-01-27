‘Not good enough’, ‘Embarrassing’ – These Huddersfield fans were not impressed with one man in Bristol City defeat

It was a bad night for Huddersfield Town on Tuesday, as they were beaten 2-1 by Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

Things started badly for the Terriers, with a quickfire double from Famara Diedhiou putting the hosts well in control of the game by the midway point of the second half.

Carlos Corberan’s side did pull one back through Juninho Bacuna after the break, but that was not enough to prevent the visitors from slipping to an fifth straight defeat in all competitions.

Understandably, plenty of Huddersfield fans were far from impressed as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on that game, and one man who came in for a considerable amount of criticism, was Fraizer Campbell.

With the Terriers looking for a way into the game, Campbell missed a number of chances to do that for his side, with WhoScored reporting that of the six shots the striker had at Ashton Gate, only one was on target.

That is something that did not go unnoticed by a number of members of Huddersfield’s fanbase, and here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the 33-year-old’s performance.

Much better performance. If anything it further highlighted the need for an alternate option up front! Watching Campbell being 5 yards off the pace is getting rather tedious now. Just a loan, something to give us an extra dimension. Did we even win a header in their box? #htafc — James Lodge (@J_Lodge) January 26, 2021

Unlucky town, they deserved 3 points after that performance. As much as I like Campbell just imaging what could be if we had a goal scorer up there. #htafc — Clive Wilkinson (@CliveWilkinso15) January 26, 2021

Not sure how we’ve lost that. Deserved more. But how many chances can Campbell miss and stay on? Poor substitutions in terms of timings and personnel. Play like we did for the last hour and we have a great chanve against a stoke side on a longer run without a win than us. #htafc — Graeme Rayner 💙 (@Gag_N_Bone_Man) January 26, 2021

we need a proven striker. Campbell not good enough. Goals win games. #htafc — FarsleyTerrier (@Pipsfootyeye) January 26, 2021

Campbell as a striker is embarrassing #htafc — Tom (@Tom91422707) January 26, 2021

Can you imagine if Campbell was good #htafc — Paul Boothroyd🇬🇧🇪🇸 (@Boothy4Town) January 26, 2021

Brilliant ball in. Where is Campbell? 3 metres behind. #htafc — mcterrier (@temcterrier1977) January 26, 2021