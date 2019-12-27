Connect with us

‘Not good enough’, ‘Embarrassing’ – Plenty of Blackpool fans react to frustrating setback

Blackpool slipped to a late 1-0 defeat to Accrington Stanley on Boxing Day after a late Sean McConville goal condemned Simon Grayson’s men to consecutive home defeats. 

The result leaves Blackpool two points outside the League One play-offs and winless in their last three games.

Grayson is in his second stint as Blackpool manager after managing the Bloomfield Road club between 2005 and 2008, leading the club to the Championship.

Blackpool have shown this term that they can make a challenge for the play-offs but inconsistency has been the factor that have let Grayson’s men down so far this term.

As ever, the club’s official Twitter page provided an update of the goal which came in the 91st minute of the game, sparking reaction from a number of frustrated Blackpool fans.

Here we take a look at some of the replies including bemoaning having ‘no Plan B’ and even provoking a couple of “Grayson Out” responses.

The responses are taken from the above tweet and the full-time tweet from the club’s official Twitter account, with some trying to be optimistic by reminding fellow supporters the club are ‘Oystonless’…

