‘Not good enough’, ‘Embarrassing’ – Plenty of Blackpool fans react to frustrating setback

Blackpool slipped to a late 1-0 defeat to Accrington Stanley on Boxing Day after a late Sean McConville goal condemned Simon Grayson’s men to consecutive home defeats.

The result leaves Blackpool two points outside the League One play-offs and winless in their last three games.

Grayson is in his second stint as Blackpool manager after managing the Bloomfield Road club between 2005 and 2008, leading the club to the Championship.

Blackpool have shown this term that they can make a challenge for the play-offs but inconsistency has been the factor that have let Grayson’s men down so far this term.

As ever, the club’s official Twitter page provided an update of the goal which came in the 91st minute of the game, sparking reaction from a number of frustrated Blackpool fans.

90+1' – Goal. Accrington look to have won it late on. (0-1) — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) December 26, 2019

Here we take a look at some of the replies including bemoaning having ‘no Plan B’ and even provoking a couple of “Grayson Out” responses.

The responses are taken from the above tweet and the full-time tweet from the club’s official Twitter account, with some trying to be optimistic by reminding fellow supporters the club are ‘Oystonless’…

Every game no plan B, never wanted Larry to start with regardless of position in table — Peter Lawrence (@PeyLawro1) December 26, 2019

Not good enough — Dan Franks (@Frank5y) December 26, 2019

Cannot remember when we last had a good Xmas run of games. Roll on the New Year…… get some players who can actually control a ball As half of ours couldn’t trap a bag of cement…… — Dave Holden ⚽🍊🏏🌹 (@DaveHol37999306) December 26, 2019

Dinosaur football from Grayson. Got what we deserved. — Rob Walker (@TangerineRob) December 26, 2019

Absolute rubbish!!! Embarrassing!! — Chris (@MozzMeister) December 26, 2019

Christmas ruined. — Samuel (@KendalSeasider) December 26, 2019

Still top half and, most importantly, Oystonless!! — John Ford (@johnllanrwst) December 26, 2019

