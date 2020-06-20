‘Not good enough’, ‘Dreadful’ – Many West Brom fans react to latest promotion test

Many West Bromwich Albion fans have rued their side’s 0-0 draw against Midlands rivals Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon.

Slaven Bilic’s side have occupied a top-two spot in the Championship for the most part this season along with Leeds United and they approached the game against Pep Clotet’s side knowing they could go ahead of their title rivals by two points if they won.

However, the Baggies struggled to find a breakthrough as the likes of Matt Phillips and Kenneth Zohore both missed chances.

Brazilian play-maker Matheus Pereira was doing his best to create for the home side, but Birmingham remained strong and consistent as they held on for a very impressive points.

The draw for West Brom did see them go ahead of Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds side on goal difference but a win for the Yorkshire club on Sunday against Cardiff City will see them move back down to second place.

Following the result, countless fans reacted via social media platform Twitter and below are just some of those disappointed comments.

Pick up where we left off then. Dropping points when chasers drop points. — WBA Rainbow Stand 🅙 (@TheRainbowStand) June 20, 2020

3 games without a goal. Clearly Kanu shouldn’t be our starting striker anymore. Robinson up front with Pereira & Diangana should be our front three — jonas (@ToastedJonas) June 20, 2020

Put it this way. If we perform like that in the final third for our next 8 games, I’m not fancying our chances in the playoffs. Not good enough. — Michael MacNamee 🌹 (@mamacnamee_) June 20, 2020

Announce Pereira — MagicMatheus12 (@Rob_WBA_) June 20, 2020

Take a point, got to find a way of breaking down the low blocks though in the coming weeks. 7 points clear at least, onwards and upwards hopefully 😬 — Jack Pallett (@PallettJack) June 20, 2020

Still in a great position but that was a little disappointing. — Andy Leeman (@AndyLeeman91) June 20, 2020

Phillips was absolutely dreadful today — BigSemiAjayi (@BigAjayi) June 20, 2020