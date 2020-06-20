Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

‘Not good enough’, ‘Dreadful’ – Many West Brom fans react to latest promotion test

Published

7 mins ago

on

Many West Bromwich Albion fans have rued their side’s 0-0 draw against Midlands rivals Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon.

Slaven Bilic’s side have occupied a top-two spot in the Championship for the most part this season along with Leeds United and they approached the game against Pep Clotet’s side knowing they could go ahead of their title rivals by two points if they won.

However, the Baggies struggled to find a breakthrough as the likes of Matt Phillips and Kenneth Zohore both missed chances.

Brazilian play-maker Matheus Pereira was doing his best to create for the home side, but Birmingham remained strong and consistent as they held on for a very impressive points.

Can you get 100% on this West Brom quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 13

WHO IS THE PLAYER?

The draw for West Brom did see them go ahead of Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds side on goal difference but a win for the Yorkshire club on Sunday against Cardiff City will see them move back down to second place.

Following the result, countless fans reacted via social media platform Twitter and below are just some of those disappointed comments.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Not good enough’, ‘Dreadful’ – Many West Brom fans react to latest promotion test

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: