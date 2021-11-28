‘Not good enough’, ‘Completely ineffective’ – These Charlton fans react to player’s performance in Shrewsbury defeat

It felt like Charlton Athletic’s unbeaten run under Johnnie Jackson was just going to go on and on, but the Addicks caretaker manager was given a real shock in Shropshire on Saturday afternoon.

Jackson took his side to lowly Shrewsbury Town, although Steve Cotterill’s side were coming off the back of a well-earned point against Sunderland in midweek and they were looking to take that or more against another big scalp.

Charlton had a lot more of the ball than the hosts but struggled to take advantage of that as it looked like the spoils were going to be shared.

That was until the 93rd minute when the visitors failed to deal with a long throw-in as the ball bounced in and around the 18-yard box before falling to Daniel Udoh.

The Shrewsbury striker fired the ball beyond the reach of Craig MacGillivray to seal a surprise three points and condemn Jackson to his first defeat as temporary Charlton boss.

The Addicks definitely didn’t perform to their full capabilities and one player who came in for some stick was Pape Souare.

A former Senegal international, the ex-Crystal Palace man signed for Charlton in September but had missed the club’s previous six league matches before coming back into the side yesterday.

Fans were not impressed with his performance though – let’s see what they were saying on social media.

If pape souare is a professional footballer then so am I #cafc — G (@gmantaxi) November 27, 2021

Souare has been frustrating today #cafc — Timmsi 🔴⚪ (@TheCharltonWay) November 27, 2021

Souare ain’t impressing me at all — Danny Blackwell (@Fire_Cafc) November 27, 2021

Tbh I would have taken souare off. Been completely ineffective #cafc — soverncomfort 🔴⚪ (@soverncomfort) November 27, 2021

Souare isn't great I can't believe I'm gonna say this but I'd rather have Gunter on #cafc — Mark Windham (@MarkCAFCSE7) November 27, 2021

Davidson and Souare not good enough #cafc — Ben (@benlondon_cafc) November 27, 2021

Never want to see Souare in Charlton shirt again. Useless #cafc — Lewis Neary (@LewisNeary_) November 27, 2021

Has Pape Souare had his contract terminated yet? #cafc — Ben (@BenH93_) November 27, 2021