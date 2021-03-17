‘Not good enough’, ‘Can’t listen to you after that’ – These Brentford fans react to key figure’s comments following collapse v Derby

Brentford looked to be coasting to a victory on a night where promotion rivals Swansea stumbled on the road to AFC Bournemouth – but disaster struck for the Bees.

The Londoners needed a strong showing away at Wayne Rooney’s Derby County to strengthen their top two credentials, and it looked to be going their way after a solid first half.

Ivan Toney bagged his 27th Championship goal of the season early on from the penalty spot, and then Spanish winger Sergi Canos doubled the lead on 23 minutes.

It looked to be an easy night’s work for the Bees, but the game turned on its head in the second half thanks to Rooney’s substitutions.

A triple change was made at half time and one of the incomings to the pitch – Lee Gregory – netted just two minutes after coming on and young starlet Louie Sibley gained a point for the Rams late on by notching the equaliser.

It put a big dent in Brentford’s automatic promotion hopes, and Watford’s comprehensive success over Rotherham last night means that the gap between the two clubs is now five points.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank wasn’t amused in his post-match press conference, and believes that his players are getting frustrated too easily.

“We need to control our frustration because it doesn’t help us,” Frank said after the game, per Brentford’s Twitter account.

“It is only giving us more noise in our heads and we need to have a clear head with ten games to go and plenty to play for.”

The pressure is clearly getting to some and for Brentford fans it is just more frustration – they’ve been reacting to the Dane’s comments on social media.

I like Thomas but i wish sometimes he would just say that was'nt good enough — Gary BFC (@garybees10) March 16, 2021

Maybe get him back to a coaching role & get a manager in who can actually react to changes of tactics during a game? — nin (@neil_nin) March 16, 2021

You’ve taken us as far as you can. Not good enough to take us to the next level. Thanks Thomas but a change is needed in the summer. — Kempy™ (@benkemp_uk) March 16, 2021

We need to hand you your p45 — Ryan (@freelander97) March 16, 2021

Sorry TF, can’t listen to you after that disgrace of a 2nd half. You have no solution to this continuing issue. — Roy Beckerson (@roypsb) March 16, 2021

Needs to look at himself and the last time he tried 5 at the back inviting pressure. Ended the same way. Doing the same thing multiple time and expecting a different outcome is lunacy — GB123 (@youwetube5333) March 16, 2021

Apparently we didn't respond quickly enough to their 3 changes at half time. That's right Thomas you didn't. You left it until the same period as you always do. — Scottieno7859 (@scottieno7859) March 16, 2021