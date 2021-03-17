Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Brentford

‘Not good enough’, ‘Can’t listen to you after that’ – These Brentford fans react to key figure’s comments following collapse v Derby

Brentford looked to be coasting to a victory on a night where promotion rivals Swansea stumbled on the road to AFC Bournemouth – but disaster struck for the Bees.

The Londoners needed a strong showing away at Wayne Rooney’s Derby County to strengthen their top two credentials, and it looked to be going their way after a solid first half.

Ivan Toney bagged his 27th Championship goal of the season early on from the penalty spot, and then Spanish winger Sergi Canos doubled the lead on 23 minutes.

It looked to be an easy night’s work for the Bees, but the game turned on its head in the second half thanks to Rooney’s substitutions.

A triple change was made at half time and one of the incomings to the pitch – Lee Gregory – netted just two minutes after coming on and young starlet Louie Sibley gained a point for the Rams late on by notching the equaliser.

It put a big dent in Brentford’s automatic promotion hopes, and Watford’s comprehensive success over Rotherham last night means that the gap between the two clubs is now five points.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank wasn’t amused in his post-match press conference, and believes that his players are getting frustrated too easily.

“We need to control our frustration because it doesn’t help us,” Frank said after the game, per Brentford’s Twitter account.

“It is only giving us more noise in our heads and we need to have a clear head with ten games to go and plenty to play for.”

The pressure is clearly getting to some and for Brentford fans it is just more frustration – they’ve been reacting to the Dane’s comments on social media.


