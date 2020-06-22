‘Not good enough’ – Ben White issues assessment of Leeds United’s surprise defeat to Cardiff City

Leeds United fell to a surprising 2-0 defeat to play-off chasing Cardiff City on Sunday afternoon, in what was their first game back in action after a break from fixtures.

The Whites came into the game having won their last five league matches in the Championship, but couldn’t take the chances that fell their way at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Junior Hoilett opened the scoring after 35 minutes, before Robert Glatzel’s fierce strike doubled that lead for Cardiff, as they moved up to seventh in the second tier standings.

Brighton and Hove Albion loanee Ben White played the full 90 minutes for Marcelo Bielsa’s side in the defeat, but was unable to stop Leeds from falling to a frustrating defeat on the day.

The Yorkshire-based side are now sat second in the Championship table, and are a point adrift of league leaders West Brom with eight matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

White took to Instagram following the defeat to Cardiff, and felt that the performance wasn’t good enough from Leeds, and has switched his focus to their next match.

Leeds will be hoping they can get back to winning ways when they return to action next weekend, when they take on promotion rivals Fulham, in what is certain to be a closely-fought match between the two sides.

The Verdict:

It certainly wasn’t good enough.

White was one of the few players to come away from the game with any sort of credit, but on the whole, Leeds will know that they need to show improvement at the earliest of opportunities.

I still don’t think this will impact Leeds’ promotion bid too much, as it was their first match back from a prolonged break, but the Elland Road faithful will be slightly concerned that they couldn’t take the chances that fell their way on the day.

They can’t afford to dwell on this defeat for too long though, as they need to turn their attentions to a crucial game against Fulham on Saturday.