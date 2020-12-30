Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Not good at all’, ‘Going to be a long road’ – These Derby County fans react to player update

5 mins ago

Jordon Ibe was not involved in Derby County’s emphatic win at Birmingham City last night as he faces an internal disciplinary investigation due to his recent behaviour.

With Championship clubs allowed to name up to nine subs, it was a surprise for many that the winger wasn’t involved at St. Andrew’s.

However, boss Wayne Rooney revealed after the game that the club are conducting an investigation which involves Ibe, although he wouldn’t go into any further details about what has gone on.

Despite that, many fans were speculating about Ibe, and it’s fair to say they aren’t pleased with the fact the talented former Liverpool man isn’t available for selection.

The 25-year-old has had an injury hit campaign so far, with his only minutes coming as a late substitute in the recent draw with Stoke City.

