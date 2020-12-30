‘Not good at all’, ‘Going to be a long road’ – These Derby County fans react to player update

Jordon Ibe was not involved in Derby County’s emphatic win at Birmingham City last night as he faces an internal disciplinary investigation due to his recent behaviour.

With Championship clubs allowed to name up to nine subs, it was a surprise for many that the winger wasn’t involved at St. Andrew’s.

However, boss Wayne Rooney revealed after the game that the club are conducting an investigation which involves Ibe, although he wouldn’t go into any further details about what has gone on.

Despite that, many fans were speculating about Ibe, and it’s fair to say they aren’t pleased with the fact the talented former Liverpool man isn’t available for selection.

The 25-year-old has had an injury hit campaign so far, with his only minutes coming as a late substitute in the recent draw with Stoke City.

Here we look at some of the comments from Rams supporters to the update…

There’s a work ethic, spirit, intensity and togetherness starting to build. If Jordon Ibe doesn’t want to buy in to that, there won’t be a place for him 👋 shame — Ben Chambers (@BenCham78541861) December 29, 2020

Too much money too young and a signing to placate fans when the centre forward options were nill. Having seen him in that u23s game when he scored, he’s miles away from the Jordon Ibe we once knew. — RBjnr (@DarleysNo6) December 29, 2020

Hmmmm, not good at all — Derbyrams (@Pat00758889Pat) December 29, 2020

Hope he manages to sort out his issues. He been through a lot so its going to be a long road — Gareth (@gcw047) December 29, 2020

You do wonder if this kid will ever learn https://t.co/ZP2tVv456S — Mark Hodson (@Hodsonm2) December 29, 2020

Ah shucks, don't be putting a dampener on a good night, Jordon… — Ross Lowe (@RossBits) December 29, 2020

Whatever he’s going through I hope he sorts it out. Brilliant talent for sure but obviously still not erased his demons. Good luck — leigh.butler (@barmylad34) December 29, 2020