‘Not gone according to plan’ – Player set to leave Nottingham Forest: The verdict

Fouad Bachirou looks set to leave Nottingham Forest and join Omonia Nicosia.

According to Sport FM, the 31-year-old is close to joining the Cypriot side in what is likely to be a permanent deal, with only a year left on his contract.

Bachirou, who joined Forest from Malmo last summer, has made only three appearances in all competitions for the Reds since arriving at the City Ground.

The 31-year-old spent most of last season out injured, playing only 32 minutes of football in the Championship.

But the midfielder, who is understood to have been told to find a new club, is now on his way out of the City Ground.

Here, we discuss this move…

Jordan Rushworth

Allowing Fouad Bachirou to make a move away from Nottingham Forest seems to be the best solution for all concerned this summer. The 31-year-old seems to have been far down the pecking order under Chris Hughton and it would have been a major surprise to have seen him featuring for them prominently in the Championship next term.

Bachirou seemed to be a potentially good signing for Forest when they brought him into the City Ground last summer, but for one reason or another it did not work out for the 31-year-old. The midfielder was not able to convince or show that he could be a key play for the Reds.

A move to Omonia Nicosia could be just what the midfielder needs to get his career back on track and he should be able to establish himself as a key part of their side next term. He has plenty of experience playing in European leagues so he should be able to adapt very well to life in Nicosia next season.

The move seems the best one for Forest as they will be able to get rid of his wages from their wage bill and that might enable them to free up more room to make other additions to their squad.

Adam Jones

Considering he was barely used by Chris Hughton during the 2020/21 campaign, this can’t be anything but the right decision.

Despite releasing Samba Sow in the summer, they already have the likes of Cafu, Ryan Yates, Harry Arter and Jack Colback who are all capable of stepping up and coping without the central midfielder, so they may as well cash in on the 31-year-old whilst they can considering his deal at the City Ground runs out next summer.

If he was to be a success in the East Midlands, he needed Sabri Lamouchi to stay because this was a left-field signing by Forest last year and the former manager obviously had a certain plan in mind with the midfielder to get the very best out of him.

They can use these funds generated by his sale to improve on the attacking side of their game after scoring the second-least amount of goals in the Championship last term, something Bachirou wouldn’t have been able to heavily contribute to even if he had been re-introduced into the first team.

Overall then, this would be a good move to offload the 31-year-old and it can only help to ensure more signings come through the door at the City Ground.

Billy Mulley

Fouad Bachirou’s move to Forest has certainly not gone according to plan.

He hasn’t really had the chance to impress, so it makes it more difficult to say whether he should be let go, but I cannot see where that opportunity would rise.

For me, he has become victim of changing philosophies and style at the club, and whilst he is still a good player who could cut it at Championship level, a move away, wherever it may be, will be best.

His high-energy and tough-tackling tendencies make him a player who could go on and have an excellent season at Forest, but he is not getting any younger and his contract is set to expire next year.

I think Forest should let him go. He hasn’t been in luck with the way his transfer has panned out.