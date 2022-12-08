“Not going to inspire” – Fresh name emerges in Charlton Athletic manager hunt: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Neil Redfearn has been linked with the vacant Charlton Athletic job.

The 57-year-old spent a season with the Addicks as a player and The Mirror (07/12, 15:41) is reporting that he is in the frame to take charge of the League One club after Ben Garner’s sacking.

But would he be a good appointment?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

George Dagless

It’s not going to inspire Charlton fans all that much I don’t think.

If he gets the job he deserves a chance to prove himself like any manager and for the sake of the club I hope he does some good work because make no mistake, the Addicks are in a proper rut right now.

They have enough to get away from their current position but I think this potential appointment underlines where they are.

Few managers are going to find it that attractive a proposition right now, despite the size of the club, and there seems to be more unrest growing between fan and owner – Thomas Sandgaard appears to have lost a lot of the credit he had in the bank.

Perhaps Redfearn will go in there and get the players going, but I’m sure the jury will be out on him among the fans to start with, just because he perhaps doesn’t have the clout some other managers would have that would arrive if the club was in a better position.

Ned Holmes

This is likely to draw frustration from Charlton fans and I can see why.

Neil Redfearn’s two previous EFL jobs didn’t last long or end well and though the south London club may not be the most appealing proposition for potential candidates, they can do better than him in my eyes.

It seems Thomas Sandgaard wants someone with a good track record with youth players and knowledge of the lower leagues, and granted Redfearn has both of those.

But if those are the requirements, I can think of plenty more ambitious appointments that would likely be open to taking charge at The Valley.

Redfearn doesn’t seem to be particularly popular among Charlton fans given his move back in the 1990s was viewed by many as a waste of money so the former player angle doesn’t work out for me.

The long and short of it for me, however, is that it will be hard for any coach to succeed if they’re given the same sort of backing and patience that Ben Garner was.

Justin Peach

The Charlton job has been come a difficult one to manage in recent years given the lack of time and resources available at the club.

Appointing someone like Neil Redfearn on the face of it doesn’t make too much sense considering his mixed record as a manager but he is clearly a talented coach and has had great success when it comes to developing players.

His time at Leeds brought on the likes of Lewis Cook, Sam Byram and Alex Mowatt through the first-team doors as a result of his coaching. But his spell in charge of the first team at Elland Road left a lot to be desired, as did his spell with Rotherham, both in the Championship.

He enjoyed some success and a good record with the Sheffield United women’s, but with his only positive spell in charge as a manager or head coach, is it enough to be thrust into a team with expectations of promotion to the Championship? Probably not.