EFL pundit Sam Parkin has admitted that he believes that Gareth Ainsworth will need to alter Queens Park Rangers' tactical approach at the start of the 2023/24 campaign in order to achieve longevity as the club's head coach.

Ainsworth was drafted in as a replacement for Neil Critchley in February by the R's.

During his spell to date, the 49-year-old has managed to guide the club to three victories in the Championship, two of which have occurred in QPR's two most recent league fixtures.

The R's backed up their shock 2-1 win over champions Burnley by securing maximum points in their showdown with Stoke City last weekend.

Despite only having 20% of the ball in this game, QPR managed to defeat Stoke thanks to a second-half strike by Albert Adomah.

As a result of their win over the Potters, QPR managed to retain their Championship status for another year.

The R's will be hoping to end the current term on a high by securing a positive result in their meeting with Bristol City on Monday.

What has Sam Parkin said about QPR's tactical approach to games?

Making reference to QPR, Parkin has suggested that the club's current tactical approach ought to be altered heading into the 2023/24 season.

Speaking on the latest episode of the What The EFL?! Podcast about Ainsworth, Parkin said: "He needs to show that the team are not going to play in the ilk that they have done, the last month.

"They've got a couple of good results obviously, but I mean, 20% of the ball at Stoke.

"I relished in giving you some of the numbers last week, Rob Dickie completed four passes in this game, Jimmy Dunne, his centre halve partner, completed two passes.

"The two centre midfield players, 14 passes completed between them, so they're improving!

"But, he's got to show that he can be flexible next season.

"They've got to be nasty to play against, I get that, and that has got to be a really essential part of their game.

"But, I've said for a couple of seasons now in the wide positions, they need pace in the team, so they need to buy some better attacking players.

"But, if they start the season playing this type of football, it's not going to go down well, and I don't think this is going to have longevity."

Will QPR be able to go on to achieve success in the Championship next season?

When you consider that QPR have been devoid of confidence since the turn of the year, it is hardly a surprise that Ainsworth has opted against using an expansive style of football in recent fixtures.

Ahead of what is set to be his first full season in charge of the R's, it is imperative for Ainsworth to nail his transfer recruitment.

By drafting in individuals who he believes will fit the system that he wants to deploy, there is no reason why the former Wycombe Wanderers boss cannot guide QPR to a relative amount of success in the second-tier later this year.