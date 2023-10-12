Highlights Tyler Adams has struggled with injuries since his move to Bournemouth, preventing him from playing in the Premier League so far.

Adams' departure from Leeds was marred by a contract dispute and legal threats, leaving some fans unsympathetic to his current struggles.

Leeds fans are content with the performances of Adams' replacement, Ethan Ampadu, and are focused on winning promotion rather than dwelling on former players.

Tyler Adams has endured a torrid time since his move from Leeds United to Bournemouth this summer, with injuries meaning he is yet to play in the Premier League.

Tyler Adams leaves Leeds on a sour note

The American international was one of few to emerge with credit for the Whites last season as they were relegated from the Premier League.

In fact, many look at the hamstring injury Adams picked up in March as a turning point, as he missed the run-in, with Leeds struggling without the energetic midfielder.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise there was interest in Adams during the summer window, and a move to Chelsea appeared on the cards until it broke down late on.

Eventually, the 24-year-old would secure a switch to the Cherries, but even that wasn’t straightforward.

It had been claimed Adams threatened legal action over a contract dispute that put doubts over whether his release clause could be activated, but Leeds ultimately sanctioned his sale.

Adams yet to make his mark at Bournemouth

However, it’s fair to say things haven’t gone to plan for Adams with Bournemouth just now.

After missing the first part of the season due to the issue he picked up at Leeds, the former New York Red Bulls man came on for his Bournemouth debut against Stoke in the League Cup.

But, Adams picked up another hamstring problem in the game, and it has since been confirmed that he is set for another lengthy lay-off.

Naturally, given the way he departed, Adams’ struggles have been discussed among some Leeds fans, who are very happy with how his replacement Ethan Ampadu is performing.

And, speaking to FLW, Leeds fan pundit Kris gave his thoughts on Adams’ struggles with the Cherries.

“It’s always a shame to see any player suffer from major injuries, and we were on the receiving end of it when Adams did his hamstring in March. Having said that, the manner in which he left the club, going down the legal route, he’s not going to get any sympathy from fans here. His attempts to rush back to the Premier League have blown up in his face, and he’s going to miss the first half of the season for Bournemouth.

“We probably knew he wasn’t ready to come back yet. Meanwhile, we’ve got Ethan Ampadu, who looks twice the player and at a third of the price, so it’s not really a setback that’s going to break our hearts watching on.”

What next for Leeds?

It was a hectic summer for Leeds, with many more senior players departing along with Adams, which includes many leaving on loan.

So, they will technically be set to return to Elland Road in the summer, but it’s fair to say that the fans don’t want them to return considering how they left, one of which is Luis Sinisterra, who is with Adams at Bournemouth.

But, that’s something that will be addressed in the summer, and the only focus for Daniel Farke and Leeds is on winning promotion.

They are back in action after the international break with a trip to Farke’s former club Norwich City.