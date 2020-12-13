‘Not going to change anything’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to potential swoop for Newcastle player

Nottingham Forest have been linked with a move for Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff, as per Chronicle Live.

Chris Hughton may look to strengthen his squad in January despite admitting that there won’t be too many wholesale changes being made.

According to Chronicle Live, Forest, Derby County and up to seven other Championship sides are said to be interested in signing Longstaff.

It remains to be seen whether Longstaff is made available for loan or not in January, having played only once this season.

The midfielder scored two goals in nine games last season, but his only involvement this season came against Southampton, where he came on the final half-hour in a 2-0 defeat.

Forest added 14 new players to their squad in the summer transfer window, with the likes of Cafu, Harry Arter and Jack Colback adding competition to the midfield ranks.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reaction to this potential addition in January…

We love a ginger Geordie. — Davo M (@davo261088) December 12, 2020

Colback 2.0 — R (@Bruno4Naandes) December 12, 2020

We not got enough midfielders albeit poor underperforming ones — DB (@domthered) December 12, 2020

I think he’ll bring people in I just think he meant they won’t bring like 14 players in 😂 — michelnffc (@MichelNffc4) December 12, 2020

Like it but it’s not going to change anything. https://t.co/R4nZVrIG5D — Jake (@jakeadkinsport) December 12, 2020

I’m sure we’ll sign him in 9 years or so when he doesn’t care any more. #NFFC https://t.co/a16wjnSsS3 — Mariknackered (@mariknackered) December 12, 2020

we won't , he will fail an eye test in 9 years — ᗷᒪᗩᑕᛕᗩᗪᗪᗴᖇ (@bl4ck4dd3r) December 12, 2020

Proper little player — Djs (@Dan78notts) December 12, 2020

2 players linked so far, both midfielders 👌 — Gary (@RedDogGary) December 12, 2020