Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Not going to change anything’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to potential swoop for Newcastle player

Published

8 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest have been linked with a move for Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff, as per Chronicle Live.

Chris Hughton may look to strengthen his squad in January despite admitting that there won’t be too many wholesale changes being made.

According to Chronicle Live, Forest, Derby County and up to seven other Championship sides are said to be interested in signing Longstaff.

It remains to be seen whether Longstaff is made available for loan or not in January, having played only once this season.

The midfielder scored two goals in nine games last season, but his only involvement this season came against Southampton, where he came on the final half-hour in a 2-0 defeat.

Forest added 14 new players to their squad in the summer transfer window, with the likes of Cafu, Harry Arter and Jack Colback adding competition to the midfield ranks.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reaction to this potential addition in January…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Not going to change anything’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to potential swoop for Newcastle player

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: