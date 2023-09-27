Highlights Pundit Adrian Clarke believes Southampton's poor form may be difficult to turn around under manager Russell Martin's style of play.

Southampton's heavy defeats have caused psychological damage, impacting the players' confidence in Martin's system.

Southampton's defensive vulnerability is a major concern, and they face a tough match against in-form Leeds United on Saturday.

The Saints enjoyed an excellent start to the season, picking up 10 points from their first four league games, but they have since suffered four consecutive defeats.

It was another difficult afternoon for Southampton as they were beaten 2-1 by struggling Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

The Saints took the lead in the 17th minute through Adam Armstrong, but Boro grew into the game and deservedly equalised just before half time when Isaiah Jones took the ball off Mason Holgate and set up Riley McGree, who fired home from the edge of the box.

Boro went ahead in the 66th minute through Jonny Howson's penalty, awarded after Taylor Harwood-Bellis brought down Josh Coburn in the box, and Coburn and McGree both came close to adding a third for the hosts as Martin's side struggled to find a way back into the game.

Southampton currently sit 15th in the Championship table, three points from the play-off places and 11 points from the automatic promotion spots.

What did Adrian Clarke say?

Clarke admitted that he believes it could be tough for the Saints to turn around their form, and says Martin's style of play could add further pressure to the players.

"It's just not going well, is it?" Clarke said on the What The EFL?! podcast.

"I think the issue is, the damage done psychologically from those heavy defeats is impacting them greatly because if ever there was a style of football where you have to be super confident, it's Russell Martin's.

"If you've got any self-doubt or nerves or apprehension about receiving the ball, you're in trouble in that team.

"I think it's understandable that players might be apprehensive because mistakes have been made, defeats have happened and everyone's on their back.

"It's not going to be easy to turn around just like that.

"There have been bad starts for a lot of the new signings, Holgate makes a mistake for one goal again, it's not his first, and Harwood-Bellis, it's laughable he's complaining about the penalty, he pulled the player down clearly and that's a couple of errors he's made.

"It's been a horrible few weeks for Southampton."

What next for Southampton?

It has been an incredibly concerning few weeks for the Saints.

They have now conceded 19 goals in their first eight league games, the most in the division, and their vulnerability at the back was once again exposed as they gave the ball away for Boro's opening goal.

There were some positives early on against Boro, but the hosts took full control of the game after falling behind and in truth, it should have been a greater margin of victory for Michael Carrick's side, who had not won prior to Saturday's game.

Martin urgently needs to address his side's defensive weakness, but with a tough game against in-form Leeds United to come at St Mary's on Saturday, it could be another difficult day for Southampton.